Police ask for help following death of two Saudi Arabian sisters in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia. The case is shrouded in mystery.
In June, the bodies of two young Saudi Arabian sisters were discovered in separate bedrooms of their shared apartment in Sydney, Australia. The remains remained unfound for a month. There were no visible signs of injury, and there were no signs of forced entry in the house. The police considered the death suspicious.
Nearly two months after the opening, authorities still don’t know much about the women, even after an extensive investigation in which they spoke to many people in the neighborhood. The women, according to police, “seemed to keep to themselves.” It also remains unclear how they died, although an autopsy was performed.
Police have taken another step this week in hopes of finding new clues: they have uncovered the identities of the women: Asra Abdullah Alseli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alseli, 23. The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017, police said. said.
“We are asking for information because we don’t know much about the girls,” Detective Inspector Claudia Allcroft said at a press conference. The case is unusual, she said, because the cause of death remains unknown and the women “were 23 and 24 and died together in their home.”
There were many speculations about the lives and deaths of the sisters. Local media claimed that the women may have sought asylum in Australia. If so, this would be an echo of the case of two sisters from Saudi Arabia in New York whose bodies were found in 2018 on the banks of the Hudson River. Their death was ruled a suicide; They requested asylum in the United States, police said, and said they would rather kill themselves than return to Saudi Arabia.
According to The Sydney Morning Herald, in the case of Australia, women’s home workers said they were secretive and appeared nervous and scared. The women told the building manager that they thought someone was interfering with their food delivery.
The police refused to answer questions about the sisters’ citizenship or asylum status. Detective Allcroft said there was no information indicating the sisters were trying to flee Saudi Arabia and that the families of the women in their home country who are helping with the investigation are not under suspicion.
In March, authorities conducted a welfare check on the sisters after a building manager became concerned about them, saying their food was left in the common areas of an apartment building. At this point, according to Detective Allcroft, “they were fine and no further action was required from the police at this point.”
On June 7, the police were called to the apartment for another welfare check and found the sisters’ bodies. According to local media reports, this call from the landlord came after the sisters failed to pay rent.
An autopsy was performed on June 9 and 10, but the coroner did not issue an opinion, police said. Toxicology results are pending.