Police ask for help following death of two Saudi Arabian sisters in Australia

There were many speculations about the lives and deaths of the sisters. Local media claimed that the women may have sought asylum in Australia. If so, this would be an echo of the case of two sisters from Saudi Arabia in New York whose bodies were found in 2018 on the banks of the Hudson River. Their death was ruled a suicide; They requested asylum in the United States, police said, and said they would rather kill themselves than return to Saudi Arabia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, in the case of Australia, women’s home workers said they were secretive and appeared nervous and scared. The women told the building manager that they thought someone was interfering with their food delivery.

The police refused to answer questions about the sisters’ citizenship or asylum status. Detective Allcroft said there was no information indicating the sisters were trying to flee Saudi Arabia and that the families of the women in their home country who are helping with the investigation are not under suspicion.

In March, authorities conducted a welfare check on the sisters after a building manager became concerned about them, saying their food was left in the common areas of an apartment building. At this point, according to Detective Allcroft, “they were fine and no further action was required from the police at this point.”