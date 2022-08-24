New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police arrested five people in Port Huron, Michigan after they attempted to illegally immigrate to the United States from Canada on a jet ski.

Border Patrol officials said they saw a jet ski crossing the St. Clair River with three people on board Saturday into the US. The driver then dropped off two people near Port Huron before traveling back to pick up two more.

The first two passengers were picked up shortly after traveling across the river. Officers chased the vehicle, stopped it and arrested all three occupants. The driver was a 39-year-old US citizen, while the two passengers were 34- and 35-year-old Brazilian men, according to Fox 2.

The jet ski soon returned with two more people, a 47-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, also from Brazil. Both were arrested by border officials.

“This is a testament to how important federal and international partnerships are to our border security mission,” Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch Director Mark Sledge said in a statement. “Our agents do a fantastic job out there … every day to protect America.”

The arrest marks at least the second time this month that Border Patrol agents have stopped illegal entry attempts on the St. Clair River.

Although not as active as the US-Mexico border, attempts to illegally cross the US-Canada border still occur.