Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of burning an American flag.

A flag hanging outside a house in the south of the city was caught on camera at around 4am on Thursday. Fox 29 Philadelphia Report

Police have not released a possible motive or description of the person responsible.

The administration is asking anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that flag burning is protected free speech.

