Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of burning an American flag.

A flag hanging outside a house in the south of the city was caught on camera at around 4am on Thursday. Fox 29 Philadelphia Report

Police have not released a possible motive or description of the person responsible.

The administration is asking anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

Row V. After the Wade reversal, pro-choice protesters burned an American flag in the streets of Washington DC

An unidentified arsonist was being sought after he was caught on video burning an American flag twice outside a resident’s home last summer.

Trump condemns flag burning as DC protesters burn our flag

The flag hung outside a home on the 200 block of Fulton Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

(Fox 29 Philadelphia)

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that flag burning is protected free speech.

Fox News’ Greg Norman and Bree Stimson contributed to this report.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with over 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She has covered various subjects. @PilarFOXNews.