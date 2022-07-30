Podcast Recommendations – The New York Times

What makes a good podcast? I’ve been pondering this question for the past few weeks ever since I asked readers of The Morning to recommend their favorites.

For me, a good podcast is one that makes any trip too short, which makes flying in the middle seat bearable. A good podcast brightens up the chore of folding laundry or cooking dinner and turns waiting in line at the post office into something fun.

I’ll listen to any type of podcast as long as it’s entertaining – an interview, a historical recap, a crime saga, two buddies chatting. I have a friend who won’t listen to any podcast that doesn’t teach him something, and another who hates the “normal people who think they’re funny talk like a breeze” style.