PNB Rock said he was the target shortly before he was killed

By printveela editor

-

16
0
(CNN)days before He was shot and killed in Los Angeles. Rapper PNB Rock has spoken out about being the target of a robbery by fellow artistes.

in one Interview with YouTuber DJ Akademiks About a week before he was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on Monday, PnB Rock said the city’s criminals were “brave” and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his son were being chased. .
“I’m trying to stay calm because you don’t want to be nervous,” he said. “You should [your family ] To be as quiet as possible.”
    He said robberies of people in the rap industry were “common.”
      “Never been robbed in my life,” the rapper said. “I wouldn’t say ‘never.’ I’m not superstitious, but I haven’t been robbed.”
      PnB Rock added that he didn’t go to places like nightclubs, where he could fall prey to those living a “gangster” lifestyle.
      “I wouldn’t put myself in that situation because I know what happens in that situation,” he said.
        Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore told CNN that PNB and a friend were “enjoying a simple meal” when they were “brutally attacked” by an individual who police believe “came to the scene following social media postings by the artist and the woman he was with” on Instagram. Recognized where they were eating.
          “A struggle ensued and Mr. PnB Rock was shot and killed on the spot, over the jewelry and valuables he was carrying, Moore said.
          The homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the LAPD.

          CNN’s Stella Chan contributed to this story

