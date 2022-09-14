PNB Rock said he was the target shortly before he was killed

(CNN) days before He was shot and killed in Los Angeles. Rapper PNB Rock has spoken out about being the target of a robbery by fellow artistes.

in one Interview with YouTuber DJ Akademiks About a week before he was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on Monday, PnB Rock said the city’s criminals were “brave” and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his son were being chased. .

“I’m trying to stay calm because you don’t want to be nervous,” he said. “You should [your family ] To be as quiet as possible.”

Wow.. This PNB Rock situation is fantastic.. I just had an interview with him a week ago where he detailed how someone tried to rob him recently while he was out with his girlfriend and daughter in LA. Now.. ha.. smh. Pray for PNB Rock. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) 12 September 2022

He said robberies of people in the rap industry were “common.”

“Never been robbed in my life,” the rapper said. “I wouldn’t say ‘never.’ I’m not superstitious, but I haven’t been robbed.”

