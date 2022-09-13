type here...
PnB Rock rapper dies in Los Angeles restaurant shooting

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in South Los Angeles, police said.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was eating at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles with his girlfriend on Monday afternoon when a suspect approached their table, media reported.

PnB Rock is best known for its 2016 hit. Selfish. He released his last song Love me again2 September.

LAPD confirmed details of the shooting, which took place around 1:15 p.m., but did not name PnB Rock as a victim and directed reporters to the coroner’s office, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PnB Rock’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, calling it a “meaningless loss” in an Instagram post. The statement was confirmed by the representative of the rapper.

TMZ was the first to report the shooting. A graphic video taken from the scene reportedly shows PnB Rock lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the restaurant.

Atlantic Records called PnB Rock a great friend and “great father to two beautiful little girls”.

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles offered its condolences to the Allen family.

“The safety of our employees and guests is our top priority,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “We must and will continue to keep our business as secure as possible.”

Officer Jeff Lee, a spokesman for the LAPD, said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded items from the victim. The skirmish ended when the suspect opened fire, hitting the rapper several times.

According to Lee, the suspect took some of the victim’s belongings and fled in a car that was waiting for him in the parking lot. As a result of the shooting, no one was injured, and the victim was pronounced dead in the hospital.

