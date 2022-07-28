Players at Canada-US Friendship Series in Thunder Bay hope it’s a win for women’s baseball

Elite-level international baseball returns to northern Ontario this week as Thunder Bay hosts a five-game friendship series between the Canadian and US women’s teams.

This is the first international competition for both sides since the 2019 COPABE Women’s Pan American Championships in Mexico, where the Americans won gold. Both Canada and the US are in the top five in the world rankings.

Players are looking for wins on and off the field as they also hope to bring more attention to women’s baseball.

“When you’re younger, it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re switching to softball, right?’ For example: “Girls play softball, right?” No. We’re here to show that we play baseball,” said Zoe Hicks, who is third base for Canada for the first time under manager Ashley Stephenson, a former hockey and baseball player from Ontario.

Hicks grew up playing softball and competed on the college team, but on a summer trip home, she made the high school team at her old high school.

Canada’s women’s baseball players practice at Diamond Stadium in Thunder Bay, which will host a five-game women’s friendship game through Monday. (Mark Doucette/CBC)

“Since then, I just fell in love with him,” Hicks said of baseball.

She was invited to play with the Manitoba team before making the national women’s team.

Hicks said it’s important to show younger girls that they can play baseball.

“I think it’s important to represent what little girls want to be and show them that it’s possible and it’s an opportunity that will be given to them.”

Social expectations that women play softball

During practice the morning before the first game on Thursday, Malaika Underwood from first base cheered on her American teammates.

At 41, Underwood is the oldest player on the US national team and has been with the national team since 2006.

“Growing up in San Diego, I thought I was the only playing girl in the world. I played in the Little League,” Underwood said. “I fought to play in high school. I quit baseball – or so I thought – when I went to college.”

Not having a women’s baseball team in college, she decided to play volleyball instead.

It wasn’t until 2006, years after graduating from college, that Underwood stumbled upon an open tryout for the US women’s baseball team, which had been created just two years earlier, in 2004.

Malaika Underwood, center, who plays first base on the US women’s team, listens to her coaches during a practice session in Thunder Bay ahead of the international series against Canada. (Logan Turner/CBC)

She said that since she first made the national team, the level of talent and opportunities for girls and women to play baseball has continued to rise. But still, she says, barriers remain.

“I can’t tell you how many times when I say I play baseball, people correct me and say, ‘Oh, you mean softball?'” Underwood added. “The truth is, I know what game I’m playing, and that’s baseball. There is still an expectation in society that boys play baseball and girls play softball, so we have a lot of work to do to change that.”

“I Stick to Baseball”

Her teammate, Alana Martinez, the youngest player on the American team at just 16, agreed.

“I originally got into softball when I first started and I didn’t like it. Competition is just not for me. I wanted to play baseball,” Martinez said.

“They still push me. But I don’t feed on it. I just keep working and stick to baseball.”

Back in her home state of Florida, Martinez is the only woman on her baseball team because women’s teams don’t exist. This is what she hopes to see in the coming years.

16-year-old Alana Martinez is the youngest player on the US women’s baseball team. She says she faced pressure to play softball instead of baseball but stood her ground because of her love of baseball. (Logan Turner/CBC)

Underwood said there are more opportunities now than there were 15 years ago, “but I think we still have a lot of work to do to unleash those opportunities both at the grassroots level and at a higher level.”

She said more resources for women to play baseball at any age, especially in high school and college, would be essential to the sport’s growth, as would greater media coverage.

“The more we can cover the game at the highest level … it’s important not only to inspire girls who might want to play, but also to break stereotypes so that people know that women play baseball for a very high level.”

The series between the North American rivals will run through Monday, with games played every day at Thunder Bay’s Centerball Stadium.