Player ratings Sophie Downey scores Wembley players

England (4-2-3-1)

Mary Earps Big stop on the line to strip Hegering in the first half. Brave goalkeeper exuding confidence. eight

Lucy Bronze A one-woman wall to turn Debritsa down at an early stage. The integral in its conjunction with Mid on the right. Checked by Fromes. eight

Millie Bright An early tackle on Debritsa put an end to it. Strong in the air, but caught by Magull who equalized. 7

England crowned Euro 2022 champions after Kelly drowned Germany in extra time Read more

Leah Williamson Calm guidance from behind. Less forward running than usual, but put her body on the line when it mattered. 7

Rachel Daly Lost to Huth early on who gave her problems. In general, smooth, but tired. 6

Kira Walsh Little space to work, but great ownership. A superb pass to determine Thun’s run against England. Man of the match – 9

Georgia Stanway An early innocuous booking put her on thin ice. It is not possible to have a normal combat presence in the middle. 6

Fran Kirby She didn’t have a lot of the ball, but she made good use of it when she did. Frustrated with German fouls. 6

Beth Meade Powerful output finding gaps on the right. Gave Rauh a test. He took off the injury in the second half. 7

Ellen White The physical presence and energy never stopped. Will be expected to do better with an early chance. 7

Lauren Hemp Showed the pace to ensure the exit of England to the left flank. Never give up. Provided delivery for the winner. 7

Substitutes

Ella Toon (replacing Kirby, aged 56) gave England the lead with a perfect win over Froms. Persecuted after coming. eight

Alessia Russo (for whites, 56) 7

Chloe Kelly (for Meade, 64) added energy. Stuck with the ball all the way to score the winner in overtime. 7

Alex Greenwood (Daly, 88) 6

Jill Scott (for Stanway, aged 89) 6

Nikita Parris (Hemp, 119) 6

00:43 Dancing in the streets as England fans enjoy the final glory of Euro 2022 – video

Germany (4-3-3)

Merle Fromes A strong stop to block White early. Goal line alert everywhere. Couldn’t do anything about Thun’s goal. 7

Julia Gwynn Came into the match in the second half with her rushing forward from right back. 7

Catherine Henry He dealt well with White and then Russo in the air. She showed her strength in building the back line. 7

Marina Hegering An early chance to take the lead. Physical presence at the baseline and confidence in possession of the ball. 7

Felicitas Rauch Tried to track Mead’s escape. Booked in the first half. The supplies are good from the sets. 6

Sarah DEbritz Full swing with a presence in all areas. Bronze retained a well-applied effort from the start. eight

Lena Oberdorf Calm and controlled in the middle. The 20-year-old girl showed why she is one of the players in the tournament. eight

Lina Magul A calm first period by her usual standards, but in the second he perked up. High quality leveling finish. Germany Man of the Match – 8

Svenja Hut Her typical employment is on the front lines in Germany. Defy and instigator of many attacks. eight

Lea Shcountries Late call due to Alexandra Popp’s injury in the warm-up, and she was unable to influence the attack. 6

Christmas fire Quiet play in the front line. Tried to find legs. Replaced at halftime. 6

Substitutes

Tabea Wassmuth (for Brand, 45) 7

Nicole Anomi (for Schuller, aged 67) 7

Sydney Lohmann (for Dabrica, 73) 6

Linda Dallmann (for Magalla, aged 90) 6

Sarah Dorson (for Hegering, aged 103) 6

Lena Lattwein (for Rauch, 113) 6