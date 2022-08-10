Plastic makers ask court to overturn planned federal ban on single-use plastic products

More than two dozen plastic manufacturers are asking a federal court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items, including straws, cutlery and takeaway food containers.

This is the second lawsuit filed by a coalition of plastics manufacturers calling itself the Responsible Plastics Coalition.

The first lawsuit, filed in 2021, seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under Canada’s Environmental Protection Act.

Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud used the designation to publish regulations banning the sale, import and manufacture of six plastic products.

The second lawsuit, filed in mid-July, asks the Federal Court to overturn the ban, stop the government from using the law to regulate single-use plastic, and in the meantime prevent the ban from being enforced.

Guilbaud says he is confident government regulations will be respected and would rather work with industry to improve recycling than fight the sector in court.