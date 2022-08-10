type here...
CANADA POLITICS Plastic makers ask court to overturn planned federal ban...
CANADAPOLITICS

Plastic makers ask court to overturn planned federal ban on single-use plastic products

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


More than two dozen plastic manufacturers are asking a federal court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items, including straws, cutlery and takeaway food containers.

This is the second lawsuit filed by a coalition of plastics manufacturers calling itself the Responsible Plastics Coalition.

The first lawsuit, filed in 2021, seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under Canada’s Environmental Protection Act.

Environment Minister Stephen Guilbaud used the designation to publish regulations banning the sale, import and manufacture of six plastic products.

The second lawsuit, filed in mid-July, asks the Federal Court to overturn the ban, stop the government from using the law to regulate single-use plastic, and in the meantime prevent the ban from being enforced.

Guilbaud says he is confident government regulations will be respected and would rather work with industry to improve recycling than fight the sector in court.

Previous articleA few months after the departure of the Russian soldiers, Bucha begins to bury the unidentified dead.
Next articleUnifor membership elects Lana Payne as new leader

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Kobe Bryant crash photo trial begins

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

An elite all-girls school in Nashville now admits anyone who identifies as female

off Video Iowa schools allow children to hide gender identity from their...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ne-Yo Argues Ice-T Lets Wife ‘Squeeze’ Austin’s Butt: ‘Much of a Handful’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman out indefinitely with ‘non-football-related condition’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Here is the global state of Monkeypox: Summer 2022

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 10 Here are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

India to launch ‘mix and match’ Covid booster vaccines this week

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 10 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News