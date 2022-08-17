Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

WASHINGTON – Planned Parenthood, the nation’s leading reproductive health care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections, pouring the money into contests that will put abortion access on the ballot.

The effort, which broke the group’s previous spending record of $45 million in 2020, was upheld by the Supreme Court in Roe v. It comes months after overturning Wade, the landmark 1973 case that created a constitutional right to have an abortion. It will be run by the organization’s political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, US Senate seats and legislative races in nine states where abortion rights could be restricted or expanded based on voting results.

The historic proportions of midterm campaigns, when typically less money is spent, led to a tectonic shift in abortion politics due to the influx of money raised after the decision by the high court’s new conservative majority. Now, for the first time, Republicans who have long opposed abortion and Roe v. Those who campaigned against Wade will face voters on an issue that is no longer predictable and carries real-life consequences.

Row End:The Supreme Court in Roe v. Overturned Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion

Planned Parenthood says its spending will help remind voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin of what’s at stake in trying to sway Democratic and independent voters.

“Who wins these midterm elections will determine whether the state has access to abortion and potentially whether we face a national abortion ban,” said Jenny Lawson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes. “We will clarify who is on which side.”

A recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most Americans believe Congress should pass legislation guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. More than half of respondents said they felt at least somewhat “sad” or “angry” about the Supreme Court’s decision.

Earlier this month in red-state Kansas, voters rejected by nearly 20 percentage points a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to extend the abortion ban.

Whether it is truly a galvanizing issue will become clear after November 8, Election Day.

“We say this every cycle: ‘This is an important election,'” said Amy Kennedy, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood Votes in Georgia. “For us, this is truly the most important election cycle of our lives.”

Planned Parenthood says it intends to reach 6 million voters through door knocking, phone calls, digital advertising, mailers and radio ads. He has already run some TV ads in Wisconsin, where Republicans control the statehouse and where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is up for re-election.

She is also launching a website, takecontrol2022.com.

While a Supreme Court ruling in June effectively left it up to states to set abortion policy, Planned Parenthood says it is also investing in the US Senate race as Republicans have expressed interest in pursuing a national abortion ban, though such a measure would almost certainly be vetoed. President Joe Biden.

Democrats and their allies have long tried to galvanize supporters by focusing on abortion. But the Supreme Court’s decision clarified the stakes like never before. In about a dozen states led by Republicans, abortion is already banned or heavily restricted. Many more are expected to follow.

“When people go to the polls this November, nearly half of those voting may live in a state that either already bans abortion or is quickly moving to ban abortion. These are completely new circumstances,” Lawson said. “There are a lot of issues that people care about, certainly, but the state of abortion access is one of the issues that will be determined this November.”