Planned Parenthood has spent nearly $4 million in advertising against Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz during the 2022 election cycle, so far in their “all in” effort to defeat pro-life midterm candidates this fall.

According to Open Secrets, Planned Parenthood spent $3,780,878 against Oz in his 2022 race against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for the open Pennsylvania Senate, hoping to highlight Oz’s pro-life position and hurt his campaign.

Olivia Cappello, of Planned Parenthood Votes, told Fox News Digital that they invested a large amount of money in the effort to unseat Oz because they see it as contrary to the majority of voters’ views on abortion.

“Mehmet Oz does not represent Pennsylvanians — in fact, he disagrees with nearly 9 in 10 keystone state voters who believe abortion should be legal,” Capello said. “Planned Parenthood votes to defeat candidates across the country who, like Oz, are willing to take away people’s right to decide what’s best for their own bodies, lives and futures. That includes significant investments in races. The ballot, from Arizona to Pennsylvania to Georgia.”

Planned Parenthood said they are targeting candidates in three other key midterm states: Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Group Sen. $112,913 in support of Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., $52,108 in support of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and $2,508 for Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

Despite political spending in other races, the pro-abortion group invested more on Oz than any other midterm GOP candidate this year, spending only $1,413 on Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and $183 on Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker. Against Warnock in one of the most heated Senate races this year.

One of Planned Parenthood’s ads portrays Oz as an “extreme” Republican and pro-life candidate who claims he wants to “criminalize abortion in Pennsylvania.”

Despite claims that he does not support any exemptions for abortion, Oz spokeswoman Brittany Yannick told Fox News Digital, “Dr. Oz is pro-life and supports exceptions for rape, extramarital sex and maternal life. That’s very different from John. Fetterman, who supports abortion up until the moment of birth. ”

Fetterman has been outspoken about his pro-abortion position, but refuses to say whether he supports any restrictions, including up to the moment of birth. Fetterman has pledged to vote for the Women’s Health Protection Act if elected in November, a law that would allow “unrestricted” abortions after the point of “fetal viability” — meaning the fetus can survive outside the womb.

Asked by Fox News Digital if he supported any restrictions, including partial-birth abortion, Fetterman’s spokesman Joe Calvello said the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade should not be repealed and his opponent, Oz, said he supports abortion without exceptions.

“John believes the Supreme Court and Republicans should have left Roe alone, and the whole point is that these decisions should be between a woman, her doctor, and God if she prays to one — not politicians. Dr. Oz, on the other hand, says he supports banning abortion without exceptions for rape or intercourse. said. These dangerous opinions were entirely ignored by the people of Pennsylvania.”

In the 2020 election cycle, Planned Parenthood spent $45 million, but aims to spend a record $50 million in the upcoming midterm elections in an effort to boost state- and federal-level candidates.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision, declaring abortion unconstitutional and returning the power to the states to enact further bans on abortion.