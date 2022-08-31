New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and other pro-abortion groups filed a lawsuit this week to block a sweeping abortion ban in Indiana.

claim It argues that the ban violates privacy and equal protection rights under the Indiana Constitution. Indiana’s law takes effect in mid-September and bans all abortions with some exceptions, such as saving the life of the mother. Abortions are also permitted in cases of rape or obscenity up to 10 weeks into pregnancy.

“If this ban is not blocked, patients seeking abortions will not be able to receive timely and potentially life-saving care in their own communities,” Planned Parenthood CEO and President Alexis McGill Johnson told Fox 59. A special session — US Supreme Court Roe v. Immediately after repealing Wade — it’s dangerous and very cruel.”

“We are demanding more for patients and providers, and we will continue to fight for everyone’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies, lives and futures,” she added.

Pro-abortion groups filed their lawsuit in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Indiana was one of several states that moved to limit abortion access after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs v. Jackson decision in late June.

More than a dozen states have “trigger laws” on the books that went into effect immediately after Roe was overturned. But the Indiana Legislature passed its ban after the Supreme Court decision.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita vowed to fight the lawsuit in a statement Tuesday.

“The left is notorious for fighting to erase all the progress and protections gained by the pro-life movement,” Rokita said. “Hoosiers respect and value all life, including the lives of the unborn. That’s why our legislators voted to stop these inhumane practices, and that’s why my office is dedicated to defending this life-saving legislation. We don’t need dissenting opinions. Organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood are working to change how we do things in Indiana. It dictates what to do.”