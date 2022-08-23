New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Two pilots fell asleep on a flight from Sudan to Ethiopia at an altitude of 37,000 feet and failed to land at the airport.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa lost its destination when “the pilots fell asleep”. Aviation Herald. Air traffic control at Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa airport tried to contact the pilots after they failed to land on August 15.

When the pilots finally woke up, they landed on the runway on their second approach 25 minutes later, the report said. The maximum guest capacity for the flight is 154.

According to the BBC, the entire staff has been placed on leave and under investigation.

Surgeon uncovers flaws in airline’s medical kit after helping with in-flight emergency

“We have received a report indicating Ethiopian flight number ET343 from Khartoum to Addis Ababa,” Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement on Friday. The plane landed safely after communication was restored. The crew was removed from the operation pending further investigation.

“Appropriate corrective action will be taken based on the results of the investigation. Safety has always been and will continue to be our number one priority,” the statement said.

Reactions on social media showed sympathy for the pilots, with some suggesting they had demanding work schedules that left them exhausted. However, many people, including aviation analyst Alex Macheras, believe the incident is “deeply concerning”.

North Carolina pilot dies after mysteriously jumps or falls from plane in midair

“A timely reminder that pilot fatigue is widespread, a problem across the airline spectrum, sometimes systemic, and poses a major threat to aviation safety,” Macheras tweeted.