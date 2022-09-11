Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt injured in Week 1 OT win over Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have caught an early case of the injury bug.

Linebacker TJ Watt left the Steelers’ Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a hit on quarterback Joe Burrow. Watt walked off the field gesturing to his left shoulder and was eventually sidelined for the remainder of the game with a pectoral injury. According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Watt’s final play of the game came during the final drive of regulation and before Burrow found receiver Jamar Chase for the game-tying touchdown with 2 seconds left. However, the missed extra point sent the game into overtime, which the Steelers eventually won by a score of 23-20 on Sunday.

The three-time All-Pro wasn’t the only Steelers player to leave the game with an injury. Running back Naji Harris, center Mason Cole and cornerback Levi Wallace were also among Pittsburgh’s Week 1 casualties.

Watt, 27, signed a four-year extension with the Steelers through 2021 worth $112 million. The deal was restructured earlier this week to save the Steelers about $6.75 million in salary cap space this season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pittsburgh hosts the New England Patriots in a Week 2 matchup that begins Sunday at 1 p.m.