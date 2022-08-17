Pittsburgh Pirates Rodolfo Castro suspended by MLB over viral cell phone incident

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball after his pocket cell phone came out on a headfirst slide during a game last week.

Castro was also fined an undisclosed amount for violating MLB’s electronic device policy.

He was supposed to serve his suspension Tuesday night when the Pirates play the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he chose to appeal the decision.

“You’ll be around the game and you’ll see things you’ve never seen before,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after the incident. “It’s a little kid who made a mistake. It’s one of those things where we go ahead and tell him, ‘You can’t do that.’

Major League Baseball has been cutting back on technology being used on the field since the Houston Astros used live TV feeds to steal opponents’ signals en route to winning the 2017 World Series.