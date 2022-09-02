New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Backyard Brawl is back for the first time since 2011 and it does not disappoint.

Week Zero has come and gone, and the college football season truly began Thursday night as the University of Pittsburgh defeated West Virginia 38-31.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead after two Mountaineers forced punts, but West Virginia’s CJ Donaldson had a 44-yard carry to keep their offense going. That drive ended with JT Daniels’ six-yard touchdown pass to Sam James to give the Mountaineers a 7-3 lead.

The next four drives combined for 14 plays, as Pitt and West Virginia traded punts, then lost fumbles. However, the Panthers recovered their fumble in good field position and took just 35 yards to score, capping the drive with an impressive, strong run by Rodney Hammond Jr. to give Pittsburgh a 10-7 lead.

West Virginia answered with a 13-play, 74-yard drive over the final 3:23 that ended with a field goal that tied the game at 10 at halftime. Out of field goal range on 3rd and 10, Daniels connected with Caden. Prather for 23 yards to keep the drive alive.

From the half, the Panthers went three-and-out, then had their fumble blocked and returned to their own five-yard line. Donaldson ran it in for a five-yard score, giving the Mountaineers a 17-10 lead.

Both teams stalled on their ensuing drives, but when Pittsburgh got the ball back, Jared Wayne made an impressive catch-and-run for 64 yards. Fullback Daniel Carter ran over the pile to get into the end zone two plays later for the final yard and tie the game at 17.

After Pitt forced a three-and-out, Rodney Hammond took matters into his own hands as he took charge of the entire three-play drive. He had a two-yard rush, a 49-yard catch-and-run and an 11-yard rushing touchdown to give Pitt a 24-17 lead.

Late in the third quarter, the Mountaineers put together a good drive with some bad pit penalties. They opened the fourth quarter with a back-shoulder fade to Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 16-yard touchdown.

West Virginia and Pitt College Football Season Week 1 Kicks Off with a Backyard Brawl Rivalry Game

Tied at 24, Pitt punted and West Virginia responded with another spectacular drive. Donaldson opened it with a 39-yard carry, and three plays later, Tony Mathis Jr. ran for another 23. Daniels punched it in for a one-yard score.

Now up 31-24, Pitt drove into Mountaineers territory and from their 24, Slovis dumped a pass off to Israel Abanikanda, who made several men miss and into the end zone, making it a 31-31 game with 3:41 left. go

After Donaldson ran for 14 yards on West Virginia’s first play drive, Daniels found a wide-open Ford-Wheaton across midfield, but it bounced off his hands and into MJ Devonshire, who took it to the house for a pick-six and a 38-31 Pitt lead.

Now down by seven with less than three minutes to go, the Mountaineers again took advantage of Panthers penalties and were quickly inside Pitt’s 25. However, Daniels was sacked twice and he faced 4th and 16. Daniels found Reece Smith on a pass. The first was caught short of the goal line, but review showed Smith lost possession on his dive, giving the Panthers a 38-31 win.

It was the 105th appearance in the Backyard Brawl and Pitt’s first win over the Mountaineers since 2008.

Slovis completed 16 of his 24 passes for 308 yards and a score, while Jared Wayne’s 89 receiving yards were a team-high. Konata Mumpfield added five catches for 71 yards, while Hammond had 16 carries for 74 yards, two of them for scores.

Donaldson had seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Mountaineers, while Ford-Wheaton had nine catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns — but his play was costly.