Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi hammered Michigan State football and the Big Ten, then doubled down

There is no love lost between Pat Narduzzi and Michigan State Football.

Narduzzi, who served as the Spartans’ defensive coordinator under Mark Dantonio from 2007-14, was one of the most beloved coaches on the staff that transformed Michigan State from an afterthought to a Big Ten powerhouse.

These days, that time seems long ago.

Narduzzi, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Panthers, appeared on Bazzi’s Black and Gold Banter Thursday — a primarily Pittsburgh Steelers podcast — and He took a shot at his former team.

The Panthers and Spartans played in the Peach Bowl last December when Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett sat out to protect his NFL draft status. Narduzzi attributed the loss to the Panthers.

“He’s got a 21-point lead, OK,” Narduzzi said of Pickett. “Michigan State got their butt kicked in. If (backup quarterback) Nick Patti played the whole game it would have been at least 14 points.”

“I can tell you that. I feel the same way.”

Instead, Patti was injured in the first quarter and the Panthers had to turn to third-string quarterback Davis Beville. The Spartans scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 31-21 win and an 11-2 record in Year 2 under coach Mel Tucker.

The Panthers won the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time since 2013, finishing with 11 wins for the first time in 40 years (1981).

In what was arguably the best season of his tenure, Narduzzi didn’t limit his comments to his former team, taking aim at his former club as well.

“If that’s one of the best Big Ten teams, let’s go to the Big Ten and win every year,” Narduzzi began.

What Narduzzi failed to mention was that MSU was without its best player — Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III. Walker, a first-team All-American and second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks, did not play in the Peach Bowl after rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season in East Lansing.

Narduzzi also comfortably dropped his team’s performance against another Michigan team: the Panthers’ 44-41 loss to Western Michigan on Sept. 18. Pickett took snaps in that game; The future first-round pick passed for 382 yards and six touchdowns, but Narduzzi’s defense was torched for 517 yards or a tie with the Broncos over the final 48:42 of game time as the Panthers trailed. (Western Michigan lost its opener to eventual Big Ten champ Michigan, 47-14.)

Narduzzi doubled down on his comments Friday while speaking as a guest on KDKA-FM (93.7) in Pittsburgh, instead of walking, after one of the hosts suggested he upset MSU fans with his comments.

“That’s hard luck, it’s called facts,” Narduzzi said. “We didn’t have Kenny Pickett playing, we didn’t have (defensive back) Damarri Mathis playing, two of our guys that were drafted. Nobody was running the ball against us.

“It’s just the way I feel, it’s about Kenny Pickett not playing in a bowl game and talking about all that stuff, it’s not really meant to come out, but it’s really the absolute truth. If this is one of the best teams (in the Big Ten), then what are we talking about here? “

Pat Narduzzi is 1-6 in seven games against the Big Ten since taking over the Panthers in 2015.

Follow Tony Garcia on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.