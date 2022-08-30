New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Biden on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Appearing to strike a new tone with regard to crime and drug trafficking during a speech here, Judge Jeanine Pirro said on Fox News that it was a cynical election-season tactic. Scranton natives battle low turnout numbers.

“I love that the president is promoting the Safer America plan now because 85% of the nation is concerned about the crime problem. 61% of the nation doesn’t think the nation is capable of fighting crime. 64% of the nation thinks he is incapable of dealing with gun violence. But Welcome to the party, Mr. President,” Piro said.

A former Westchester County, NY, district attorney, Pirro described how many in Biden’s party spent the previous 2-plus years calling for “defunding the police” and helped raise bail funds for left-wing rioters across the country.

“Suddenly the Dems, 70 days out from the midterms, want to be clear. [they’re] Not for cheating the police. what [they] We need 100,000 new police,” she said.

Pirro noted that while Biden is now calling for more police officers, he appeared to prioritize more audits and targeting working-class taxpayers through a law earlier this month, allocating resources for 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents.

She also noted that Biden claimed that “no” Republicans supported funding the police when given the opportunity, failing to explain that the funding in question was part of a multi-trillion-dollar spending package that included several other issues the GOP was not hungry for.

“He wants to say that the Republicans have a chance to vote for this and the American defense plan? Hogwash. I’m so glad the Republicans didn’t vote for him.”

“You know what [no Republican voted for it]she asked. “That $2 trillion plan is what caused inflation. And that money for the police was nothing but a slush fund for the locals. But let’s get real here. The president talks about community policing like he just invented it.”

“Let me tell you something, Mr. President. Community policing was the first thing you Democrats talked about cheating the police.”

She added, reporting that 19 of the top 20 most violent cities in America are run by Democrats.

“That’s important because the mayor has to decide how many police, what the modus operandi is, what the standard operating procedure is going to be and whether they’re going to stand down or make arrests,” she said.

Pirro concluded that if Biden was truly concerned about the crime epidemic, he would focus not only on the police, but on his own party’s elected municipal prosecutors who are letting violent people off with light sentences or outright bail or prison.

Democrats Lawrence Krasner of Philadelphia, Alvin Bragg of Manhattan and George Gascon of Los Angeles have all come under fire for that dynamic. As for Krasner, some in the Republican-held Pennsylvania state legislature are seeking to impeach him.

“The only way to get guns off the street is to prosecute gun traffickers. You don’t do that very well. You don’t know how to squeeze a defendant. And of course, you can’t, because you’re not putting them in jail. You’re not threatening them. ,” Pirro said of Biden.

“So you can talk to your blue face. I don’t believe a word you say, Mr. President.”