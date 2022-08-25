New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop O’Neil Cruz broke the stat line against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates might have lost 14-2 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, but Cruz might have dented the right field wall after hitting a single at 122.4 mph, the hardest ball Statcast has ever recorded.

The ball traveled an estimated 366 feet and was a home run in 26 of the 30 MLB ballparks.

Pittsburgh’s tall right field wall didn’t allow Cruz to get around the diamond, but one can only imagine how far that ball would have gone if he had a better launch angle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The previous record for the hardest ball was held by Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who hit the ball twice at 122.2 mph — once in October 2017, the other in August 2021.

Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds not interested in Hall of Famer’s lights: ‘Couldn’t give a crap any less’

StatCast is an analytical tool used by Major League Baseball.

Cruz, 23, quickly became a showstopper with the Pirates after being called up in June. His numbers may not jump off the page — a .198/.249/.401 slash line with 10 homers and 30 RBI over 51 games — but his ability is showcased with moonshot round-trippers and a short one-arm cannon. Exceeds 100 mph while throwing to first base.

Pirates Rodolfo Castro’s phone falls out of pocket during third-base slide

Cruz also stands 6-foot-7, the same height as Yankees slugger and current American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge. Cruz’s athleticism, incredible speed, has an argument to rival Judge.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It’s no wonder the Pirates are excited about what the future holds with this franchise cornerstone.