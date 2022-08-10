New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Some big league call-ups are more memorable than others.

for Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro Tuesday’s call-up from Triple-A Indianapolis was one he’ll always remember, even if there were moments he’d rather forget.

After drawing a walk in the fourth inning, Castro advanced to third on a single by O’Neill Cruz. As Castro’s head slid from first to third, his cellphone fell out of his back pocket, umpire Adam Hamari pointed out the mistake.

It was an embarrassing mistake for Castro, especially after it was made Back to the big leagues For the first time since being downsized in June.

“I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer who goes out there with the intention of taking a cellphone,” Castro told members of the Pittsburgh media through an interpreter. “It was a terrible thing that happened to me. Obviously, it was very accidental.”

“Back on my first day, if I was to be the center of attention, I wanted it to help the team win, but never in this form,” added Castro. “It was definitely an accident, a mistake, something I’m going to learn from. But definitely something I didn’t want to happen.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Castro put his sliding mitt in his pocket without realizing his cellphone was underneath.

“You get to be around the game and see things you haven’t seen before,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “It’s just one kid made a mistake. It’s one of those things where we go ahead and tell him, ‘You can’t do that.'”

Castro was hitless when he returned The big leagues as the Pirates lose 6-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Castro appeared in 22 games for the Pirates this season, hitting .189 in 82 plate appearances. He was sent down to the minor leagues on June 5 after committing an error and failing to get a run out on a pop-fly the day before.

The Associated Press contributed to this report