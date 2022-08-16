New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro Suspended and fined one game by MLB His cell phone fell out of his pocket while sliding into a base in a game last week.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday Pirates home game Against the Boston Red Sox but Castro will be allowed to play after MLB appeals the decision.

“I really want MLB to hear my version of the story and make sure they understand my heart behind everything,” Castro said through an interpreter before the game. “None of this was done on purpose . I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

The error occurred in the bottom of the fourth in last week’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks . Castro dashed into third base as his cell phone flew out of his pocket.

“I remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said at the time. “It never crossed my mind that I still had my cellphone.”

MLB has since been cracking down on technical violations The Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal . Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and then-manager AJ Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season and the team was fined $5 million. They also lost their first- and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.