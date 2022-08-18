New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds ripped apart Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s legendary close in Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Eckersley, the broadcaster for the Red Sox, was perplexed by the Pirates’ lineup. He called it a “hodgepodge of nothingness” and called the organization “pathetic” for its persistently low payroll.

Reynolds was asked about the comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I couldn’t give a crap about what the guy had to say,” he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

The Pirates hadn’t won a big game since the 1979 World Series championship run behind Dave Parker and Willie Stargell against the Baltimore Orioles.

Since their last World Series victory, the Pirates have only made the postseason six times and failed to even return to the Fall Classic. Pittsburgh made the National League Wild Card Series in 2014 and 2015 and lost the National League Division Series in five games in 2013.

MLB legend Pedro Martinez lashed out at Fernando Tatis Jr.’s parents. Suspension

The team hasn’t won more than 82 games since a playoff run, and things aren’t looking any better this season. Needless to say, the team has offloaded stars like Gerrit Cole, Starling Marte, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier and is rumored to be looking at it again with their current young players.

Pittsburgh turned down “tempting” offers for Reynolds a few weeks before the trade deadline, The Athletic reported in July. The New York Post reports that the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are among the teams interested in him.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The All-Star entered Wednesday hitting .257 with a .795 OPS and 17 home runs.