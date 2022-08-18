closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pittsburgh Pirates star Bryan Reynolds ripped apart Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley’s legendary close in Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

Eckersley, the broadcaster for the Red Sox, was perplexed by the Pirates’ lineup. He called it a “hodgepodge of nothingness” and called the organization “pathetic” for its persistently low payroll.

Reynolds was asked about the comment.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley attends the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.

Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley attends the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 24, 2022 in Cooperstown, New York.
(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

“I couldn’t give a crap about what the guy had to say,” he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

The Pirates hadn’t won a big game since the 1979 World Series championship run behind Dave Parker and Willie Stargell against the Baltimore Orioles.

Since their last World Series victory, the Pirates have only made the postseason six times and failed to even return to the Fall Classic. Pittsburgh made the National League Wild Card Series in 2014 and 2015 and lost the National League Division Series in five games in 2013.

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds returns to the dugout against the San Francisco Giants on August 12, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds returns to the dugout against the San Francisco Giants on August 12, 2022 at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
(Bob Kupbens/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

MLB legend Pedro Martinez lashed out at Fernando Tatis Jr.’s parents. Suspension

The team hasn’t won more than 82 games since a playoff run, and things aren’t looking any better this season. Needless to say, the team has offloaded stars like Gerrit Cole, Starling Marte, Josh Bell and Adam Frazier and is rumored to be looking at it again with their current young players.

Home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz, left, throws out Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

Home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz, left, throws out Pittsburgh Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds (10) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox, Aug. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pittsburgh turned down “tempting” offers for Reynolds a few weeks before the trade deadline, The Athletic reported in July. The New York Post reports that the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are among the teams interested in him.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The All-Star entered Wednesday hitting .257 with a .795 OPS and 17 home runs.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.