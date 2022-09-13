new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s no secret that playing in New York is tough. But since Jordan Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals, he has become a completely different pitcher.

The lefty was traded just minutes before the trade deadline, and in seven starts with his new team, he has a 1.45 ERA. In his tenure as a Yankee since 2017, he has pitched to a 3.94 ERA.

Montgomery owes much of his success to simply lifting the weight of New York off his back.

“I always worry about getting bored off the mound in New York,” Montgomery told CC Sabathia and Ryan Rucko’s “R2C2.”

“Pinstripes are heavy. Not everyone can handle it.”

Montgomery, a homegrown Bronx Bomber, was no slouch with the Yankees.

Many Yankee fans who criticized him are now mourning his departure. Montgomery joked that his Yankees jersey was not a popular item among fans who took him for granted.

“I feel like I handled it pretty well. I could have done better, but there’s a lot of things that go into it, I guess. But here [in St. Louis], I’m just being me and pitching the way I want. I think the fans have supported me so far.

His first start as a Cardinal came against none other than the Yankees, and Montgomery shut them out in five scoreless innings in a 1–0 St. Louis victory.

Along with Montgomery’s change of scenery, Cardinals coaches are giving him new pitching advice, which has led to his recent success.

“I didn’t have a lot of confidence in my heater with the Yankees,” Montgomery said. “I was told it wasn’t as good as my other pitches, and if I got hit, it would be on a curveball or a change-up, which is how you pitch. So I got two strikes on a guy, and he was probably taking an auto because I was going to throw a curveball or a change-up. . He’s trying to foul the change-up or look the curveball down. I’m throwing my fastball for two -strike counts, I’m putting in any count now, so it’s definitely open.”

Now, Montgomery has a completely different mindset.

“I’m a dog on the mound, coming right after everybody,” he said.