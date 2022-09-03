type here...
Pilot who threatened to crash into Walmart in Mississippi flew out of the area

By printveela editor

A small plane circles over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday. Police say the pilot threatened to crash into the Walmart.

Rachel McWilliams/AP

Rachel McWilliams/AP


A small plane circles over Tupelo, Mississippi, on Saturday. Police say the pilot threatened to crash into the Walmart.

Rachel McWilliams/AP

Local authorities said on Saturday that the pilot who threatened to crash a small plane into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, took off from close proximity.

As of 8:35 a.m. local time, the aircraft was flying north of Tupelo at “Benton, Union County,” Tupelo Police Department. said in a statement. “Local, state and federal authorities continue to monitor this dangerous situation,” the police said.

Police officials said they first became aware of the threat around 5 a.m. local time after the pilot alerted emergency services of his intentions. The plane, which police say is possibly a King Air, was flying over the northeast region of Mississippi at the time.

“The pilot has made contact with the E911 and is threatening to deliberately crash into a Wal-Mart on West Main,” police said.

Local authorities did not share details about the pilot’s identity or motives, but said they spoke directly to the pilot.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area surrounding a local Walmart and Dodges store until the situation is resolved.

“With the mobility of this type of aircraft, the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the police department said.

A Walmart spokesperson told NPR that the store was evacuated and closed. The Federal Aviation Administration told NPR that the agency is aware of the situation and is coordinating with local law enforcement.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wrote on twitter that the state police are also involved and are closely monitoring the crisis.

This is an evolving story and will be updated.



