Federal investigators have blamed pilot error and an overloaded plane for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person on board.

In its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019 crash, the National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot failed to maintain airspeed during his final approach to Capital Region International Airport near Lansing.

The report, issued on Wednesday, said the single-engine Socata TBM 700 had slowed to just 74 knots at the time of the crash, well below the manufacturer’s stated approach speed of 85 knots.

Investigators said the plane weighed more than 200 pounds and its load was so far back in the plane that it was difficult to control.

According to the NTSB’s report, “altitude and airspeed trends in the final moments of flight were consistent with the airplane entering a low-altitude aerodynamic stall”.

Pilot Joel Stewart Bevins, 48, and Timothy Joe Clark, 67, both of Franklin, Indiana; John Thomas Lowe, 51, of Greenwood, Indiana; Neil Alan Sego, 46, of Trafalgar, Indiana; and Zechariah Eugene Bennett, 27, of Plainfield, Indiana.

A sixth passenger, Aaron Levi Blackford, 42, of Frankton, Indiana, survived the crash but suffered serious injuries.

The plane took off from Indy’s South Greenwood Airport near Indianapolis. It crashed in an open field about 0.3 miles from the Lansing-area airport.

Four of the six passengers left to work as contractors at the Lansing Board of Water & Light’s Delta Energy Park. Gas based power plant It began operating in March, the Lansing State Journal reported.