An Ohio man described the horrific scene six years ago when eight members of his family were hanged by a rival family.

James Manley, 20, left first on April 22, 2016, at the home of his nephew, Frankie Rhoden, 20, and his fiancee, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley.

One of Manley’s sisters, Bobbi Jo, was already there holding the 6-month-old baby of the couple killed, Ruger.

“I saw Frankie’s baby covered in blood,” Manley recalled. “I said, ‘What happened?'”

Then Bobby Joe told him, “Chris and Gary were dead at Chris’ house and Frankie and Hazel were dead,” he recalled, his voice cracking with emotion.

It was the second day of the murder trial of George Wagner IV at the Pike County Courthouse in southern Ohio, near the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

He is accused of conspiring with his younger brother Edward “Jake” Wagner and his parents, Angela and George “Billy” Wagner III, to kill eight members of the Rhoden family, most of them as they slept in four different locations.

It was the first time Manley, who worked as a logger in Pike County, spoke publicly about the horrific massacre that day.

“There was blood everywhere,” he said, “on the body, on the bed, on the walls.”

He got into his truck and drove to the home of his sister, Frankie Roden’s mother, Dana Roden, 37, to tell her what had happened. Chris Rhoden, 40, Dana Rhoden’s ex-husband, had already been found with a gunshot wound. His brother Kenneth Roden (44) and cousin Gary Roden (38) were also killed.

When Manley arrived at his sister’s trailer, it was dark inside and no one responded when he called her name. He went to her bedroom, felt her body on the bed and tried to wake her up.

“I felt a pillow on her head. I started lifting the pillow and it felt like it was stuck,” he recalls. “She was dead too.”

In another room of the trailer, her daughter, Hannah Rhoden, 19, and her son, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, were struck by bullets.

Hannah Rhoden’s infant, Kaylee, who was four days old, was alive and crying. Prosecutors say that after Jake Wagner killed Hannah Rhoden, he kept her body so Kylie could continue nursing.

The Wagners originally only plotted to kill Hannah Rhoden, who shared a then-3-year-old daughter with Jake Wagner, after she refused custody of the little girl.

But the hit list soon expanded to include anyone who could implicate them, prosecutors said in an opening statement.

Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five victims, including Hannah Wagner, who avoided the death penalty.

He agreed to testify against his older brother, the first defendant to go on trial. George Wagner IV was present for the attack but did not lay down his arms.

Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the murder — in exchange for 30 years in prison — even though she did not participate in the murder. She is expected to testify against her son. The patriarch of the Wagner family is awaiting trial.