Pierre Poillièvre promises a new law against state jargon

Pierre Poillèvre is fighting one of his last battles in a Conservative leadership race in which even his main rival is on the side.

His final target? Jargon used by the federal bureaucracy.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, the apparent leader promises to pass a “plain language law” that he says will end government jargon, including in legislative documents.

Poilièvre began his statement with the words of Antoine de Saint-Exupery, the famous French author of The Little Prince, who once wrote a line about perfection.

“Perfection is achieved not when there is nothing to add, but when there is nothing to take away,” said Poilivre.

“Unfortunately,” he continued, “our governments do nothing but add and add and add documents and forms and endless red tape.”

Poilivre said his new law ensures that government publications are written in simple, clear sentences. He did not explain how such a law would work — or how the bill itself would be written without jargon.

The law would also empower the auditor general to scan government publications for bureaucracy and provide Canadians with a government website where they can report any gibberish, he said.

He said the law also requires the government to hire writers who can write in plain language and adapt bilingual language training for government employees to ensure they learn the easiest words to understand.

Charest, Poilièvre agrees

Poilivre argues that government documents, including forms, are unnecessarily complex because the bureaucrats who write them use overly technical language, which creates barriers for small businesses that have to read them.

All that time spent trying to understand what the documents say adds up, he says.

The federal government already has a policy on how its messages should sound, with rules that its messages must be impartial and clear. The policy went into effect in 2016, at the start of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration.

Poilevre’s announcement on Thursday prompted a rare moment of agreement with rival candidate Jean Charet, the former Quebec premier, whom Poilevre has criticized throughout the race for not keeping in touch with the current party.

In a brief statement, Charest spokesman Lawrence Toth wrote: “We applaud this political announcement.”

Learning to communicate

Poilevre’s struggle for fewer words seems to be taken personally by him. He complained about the use of jargon by politicians in a speech given more than a decade ago.

Back in 2009, when the prominent Tory had only five years as an MP, he advised young conservatives to value the ability to communicate as a way to advance their political careers.

Poilevre, who now boasts one of the largest social media followings among Canadian politicians, lamented at the time how few people on Parliament Hill knew how to write and speak in the way that ordinary Canadians understand.

“It is not their job to decipher overly verbose language,” he said of voters.

Poilivre told his audience in 2009 that the best way to learn how to communicate directly is to write for newspapers that take complex ideas and use simple language to explain them to readers – and knock on doors.

Poilivere’s ability to communicate is one of the reasons his supporters say they support him. His campaign says more than 300,000 members have been sold and many conservatives expect him to be elected as the party’s next leader on September 10.

Voting results will be announced tonight at the convention in Ottawa.

The party announced on Thursday that a familiar face will be at the event as a special guest speaker: Peter McKay.

According to the party, the former cabinet minister is the oldest statesman in the movement that led the former federal Progressive Conservative Party to merge with the Canadian Alliance in 2003, giving birth to the modern Conservative Party of Canada.

McKay has decided not to enter this year’s leadership race, saying he is still paying campaign debt for the 2020 leadership, which he lost to former leader Erin O’Toole.