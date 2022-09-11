Pierre Poillièvre is a 21st century populist who believes his hour has come.

During interview In July – some time after it became clear that he was likely to win the leadership race – Pierre Poillèvre buried any thought that he would change his way of life when he became leader of the Conservative Party.

“People know what to expect from me,” he said. “There is no big twist. I am who I am”.

Poilieve has never been a shriveled violet. He first ran for office when he was 24 and was the centerpiece of some of the biggest political battles of the Stephen Harper era.

But even louder he declared himself in the last seven months. Despite any adjustments he makes to his message now that the Conservative leadership race is over (his Saturday night speech to national television cameras was markedly more noble than he had previously shown), he was crystal clear about how he ready to get into politics.

He is a talented politician, an ideologically motivated conservative and an aggressive populist. There have been populists in Canada before, from William Aberhart to John Diefenbaker to Rob Ford. But Poillivere’s ascent to the leadership of the Conservative Party heralds the arrival of 21st-century populism in Canada, an Internet-fueled wave of resentment that has already swept through American and British politics.

Conservative ID Capture

At another time and place one would have expected the Conservatives to turn to Jean Charet. But after nearly a decade out of politics, the former Quebec premier has become rusty and slow.

Charest’s campaign also targeted the wrong part of the Conservative Party’s brain. His candidacy represented the most rational and accepted argument—that the party needed to make a broader appeal to those outside its party tent in order to regain power.

But Poulivre took over the conservative id. After three consecutive defeats by Justin Trudeau, after Erin O’Toole’s clumsy attempts to soften some of the party’s positions and expand its tent, Poilivre offered the conservatives an emotionally satisfying cry of the soul (“freedom!”) and an unabashed militant leader to fall behind.

Pierre Poilivre greets a fan in Brandon, Maine. at the Victoria Inn on August 4, 2022. (Chelsea Camp/CBC)

Poialivre’s stated goal is to make Canada the “freest” country in the world (this title is currently held by either Singapore or Switzerland , depending on who counts) and “give Canadians back control of their lives.” Its message is that the “gatekeepers” are depriving Canadians of the prosperity, freedom and security that should be theirs.

He most clearly understands what and against whom he is opposed.

He supported the self-proclaimed “freedom convoy” protest and opposes vaccine mandates and masks. It will eliminate the carbon tax and clean fuel standard, and change federal regulations to make it easier to approve oil and gas projects and pipelines.

He would reverse the liberal government’s attempts to regulate major internet platforms, which he says is akin to censorship. He will protect the CBC.

He promised to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada – Poilevre blames the governor for the high inflation that countries around the world are suffering from. He insists that sharp government spending cuts will solve Canada’s inflation problem.

He promoted cryptocurrencies as a way to “take control of the money from the bankers and politicians” and “reject inflation” (although he seems to have paid less attention to bitcoin and the like since the cryptocurrency market crash this summer).

He also falsely accused the government of “spying” on Canadians during the pandemic after the Public Health Agency used aggregated mobile data to measure the effectiveness of public health restrictions. And he promoted the misconception that the government is pursuing a “fertilizer ban”.

Either with him or against him

Unlike some figures who have defined populism in recent years, Poilivre did not campaign against immigration or attempt to divide voters along racial or ethnic lines. But he adopted the language of populism and the fundamental idea that there are only friends and enemies. If you are not with Poillèvre, you must be against him.

He directs his anger at the “elite” – the “elite in Ottawa”, the “wealthy elite”, the “power elite” – and the “awakened culture”. In an email to his supporters in May, he stated that “the media, experts [and] professors” says he shouldn’t be so “sharp” at Justin Trudeau because the “cozy insider club” wants to maintain the status quo.

In August, he tweeted that “liberal gatekeepers and corporate oligarchs” would shed “leftist tears” once he took over the country. (In the accompanying video, a supporter stood next to Poilivre and drank from a mug labeled “left tears”.)

Poilivre also promised that no minister in the government he leads would attend the annual conference of the World Economic Forum, an organization that has been the subject of various conspiracy theories. (John Baird, one of the co-chairs of the Poillivre campaign, attended the conference several times as a minister in the cabinet of Stephen Harper.)

Pierre Poilivre speaks at a press conference outside the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on April 28, 2022. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

In addition to promising to defund the CBC, Poilivre stated that journalists from the other two major television networks, CTV and Global, are unable to cover it objectively. When Global News published an article with which he disagreed, Poilivre accused the network of being a “liberal mouthpiece”.

Party leadership races are traditionally fairly noble deeds, but Poilivre has waged scorched-earth campaigns against two of his closest rivals, Charest and Patrick Brown. When he decided to turn down an invitation to take part in the third official leadership debate, his campaign manager publicly criticized his own party for choosing “the Laurentian elite of the liberal media” to moderate the previous debate.

If there are any federal conservatives who have misgivings about the style or substance of Poilevre’s politics, they have been relatively silent for the past seven months.

Charest’s concern and Sheila Fraser’s warning

In the final moments of Charest’s last dispute warned that “anger is not a political program.” But the closest Charest ever made a full-blown argument against Pualiev was in May, when he called Poulivre’s comments about the Bank of Canada “irresponsible.”

“We cannot afford a leader who deliberately undermines trust in institutions.” Charest said .

He probably didn’t mean it, but Charest repeated what he said the last time Poilivre was in the center of Canadian politics.

In 2014, Poilivre was a sponsor of the Fair Elections Act, a controversial revision of federal election laws by the Conservative government. Numerous pundits and critics have spoken out against elements of the bill and have warned that it will unnecessarily make it harder for some Canadians to vote. One such critic was Mark Meiran, then head of the election commission.

In response, Poilivre publicly questioned Mairan’s motives, telling a Senate committee that Mairan wanted “more power, more budget, and less accountability.”

A few hours later, Sheila Fraser, a widely respected former auditor general, appeared before the same committee. expressed deep concern over what Poillèvre did.

“I’m very worried – I would say very worried – about the comments that are being made, and I’ll be frank, by the minister … personally attacking the chief commissioner for elections,” she said.

“This is not good for any of us. This undermines the credibility of these institutions. And in the end, if this continues, we will all pay, because no one will have faith in the government, or in the main election commissions, or in our democratic system. .”

Former Auditor General Sheila Fraser took issue with Pierre Poilivre’s verbal attack on the 2014 chief election officer. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Eight years later, the same concerns are being raised by a wave of populism that thrives on conflict and opposition.

In contrast to Fraser’s warning, Poilivre is betting that this moment is for him, his message, and his politics.

It was a difficult two and a half years. Inflation is rising, interest rates are rising. Housing is hard to afford. Everything seems to be down, from airports to passport offices to emergency rooms. The Liberals were in power for almost seven years. And the future is full of uncertainty.

Poilivre says he feels people’s pain and that voters can find hope in his promises of dramatic change.

Whatever happens next, it won’t happen quietly.