Pierre Poillièvre has approved a runway extension to allow planes to fly at Billy Bishop Airport.

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilivre said Thursday that the federal government, led by him, will approve a runway extension at Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, allowing planes to fly in and out of downtown.

In a media statement, Poilevre said the move would increase competition in the aviation sector and provide passengers with an alternative to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

“Travel at Pearson is a mess right now,” he said. “There could have been a lot more flights from Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto, which would have meant more competition and more choice, but terrible gatekeepers wouldn’t have let that happen.

“I will reverse Trudeau’s decision to side with them and allow planes to fly in and out of Billy Bishop Airport to give people back control of their lives.”

Pearson International has struggled with flight delays and cancellations of late as airlines adjust to higher passenger numbers as the pandemic slows down.

Pearson and Air Canada lead internationally in the percentage of flights delayed in the past month, often in excess of 50%.

“We can all understand why they are angry and upset. Your flight gets canceled and they tell you to call and you wait six hours waiting – and I’m not exaggerating,” said Leslie Diaz, director of airlines at Unifor. The union represents 16,000 air transport workers, including 5,600 Air Canada customer service and sales agents.

Billy Bishop, Toronto City Airport. Pierre Poilivre says the airport expansion will give travelers an alternative to delay-ridden Pearson International Airport. (Canadian Press/Michelle Sioux)

“In a way, our people are broken,” Diaz told the Canadian press on Wednesday from Calgary, where she is involved in a labor dispute on behalf of baggage and customer service agents.

“They are upset, they are often ready to burst into tears, they are exhausted. All airlines ask them to work as many hours as they can work. And they feel helpless.”

Diaz added that police officers are called daily to the airport gate in response to verbal abuse from travelers.

Airport expansion died in 2015

Poilevre said that, as prime minister, he will instruct his transport secretary to open up the sector to more competition and urge Porter Airlines to bring back a proposal to expand Toronto City’s Billy Bishop Airport.

He said he would also advise the city of Toronto and Ports Toronto to approve the proposal to extend the runway on the condition that taxpayers do not have to bear the cost.

The Poialivre government will renew a trilateral agreement with PortsToronto, the airport and the city of Toronto to allow planes to fly outside the airport, he said.

Back in December 2015, PortsToronto, airport owner and operator Billy Bishop, said the plan to fly planes to the tiny airport was dead.

“PortsToronto will complete ongoing technical work, but will not proceed with further public engagement activities related to Porter’s aircraft proposal,” agency CEO Jeffrey Wilson said in a media statement. “Thus, the research will not be completed.”

PortsToronto’s decision followed a month earlier by then Transportation Secretary Marc Garneau’s announcement that his government would not amend a trilateral agreement to lift the commercial aircraft ban.

Under the terms of the agreement, if one of the parties to the agreement refuses to return to it, the agreement cannot be renewed.

Porter Airlines wanted to withdraw Bombardier CS-100 aircraft from the airport and lobbied for the renewal of the trilateral agreement.