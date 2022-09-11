Pierre Poillièvre and the victorious anti-elite populism

As a university student, Pierre Poillèvre won $10,000 for an essay explaining how, as prime minister, he would build his government on a platform of freedom — a message he had just used to move closer to that position by becoming leader of the Conservative Party. .

During his leadership campaign, Poillèvre promised to make “Canada is the freest country on earth” limiting government power.

This topic was taken straight from that 2,500-word essay he wrote as a 20-year-old student at the University of Calgary.

“The most important defender of our living standards is freedom,” he wrote. He argued that the task of government “is to constantly find ways not to interfere with such freedoms.”

Poillèvre repeated this theme during his election campaign, partly promising repeal Bill C-11 which he said would give the CRTC too much power to regulate online content and restrict free speech.

Poillièvre also said that ban all future vaccine mandates work-and-travel-related, a message that linked his campaign to the stated goals of the trucker protests in Ottawa and across the country earlier this year.

“Canada is free, and freedom is its nationality.” That’s why I’m running for prime minister – to give you back control of your life and make Canada the freest country on earth. pic.twitter.com/RtnxsXcp1n –@Pierre Poilievre

Christopher Cochrane, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said that while he was surprised that Poilivre chose to align himself so closely with trucker protest ideas, it didn’t seem to hurt him in the race for Conservative leadership.

“From a strategic point of view, it seems that they saw the People’s Party as a greater threat than the loss of the progressive element of their party by the Liberals,” he said of Poillivre’s campaign strategy.

“There is absolutely nothing in his messages to indicate that he is not a conservative, and these kinds of messages have their advantages and disadvantages in an election context, but the classic advantage is that they appeal to the party base.”

“Implacable Conservative”

By reaching out to this party base, Poilivre caught the votes of those who knew him as one of the first conservative harpists, first elected at the age of 24 under the banner of a united Conservative Party.

“He was there when he was young and he was always perceived as someone who is enthusiastic, charismatic, ready to fight and willing to participate at a level that can be edgy. But they always liked this militancy in him, ”said Jean-Christophe. Boucher is an associate professor of political science at the University of Calgary.

“He’s kind of an intransigent conservative…and somehow the party members found solace in such a person because he’s not anyone else. They know what he stands for. They really respect it.”

Born in Calgary to a 16-year-old single mother, Poilivre was adopted by parents of French-speaking schoolteachers and grew up in Calgary, where he found his political affiliation.

If today Poilevre is a well-known figure in the party and the new favorite of its base, it may be because he spent most of his life brandishing a sword in defense of the conservatives.

At the University of Calgary, he ran the Campus Conservative Club, then worked as an intern for Jason Kenny in the summer of 1999, and then did political work from 2002 to 2004 as a staff member of Stockwell’s Canada Alliance MP.

After winning a seat in Ottawa County, Nepean-Carlton County in 2004—knocking out Liberal Secretary of Defense David Pratt—Poulivre was re-elected to a second term in 2006.

In the 39th Parliament, then Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed Poillive as Parliamentary Secretary to John Baird, President of the Council of the Treasury. The following year, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Pierre Poilivre (left) and John Baird arrive for a federal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 15, 2013. (Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick)

Even as he rose through the ranks, this blunt and belligerent behavior that Boucher mentioned did not always escape the wrath of Harper and the party he led.

In 2008, Poileva forced to apologize after musing in a radio interview about whether Canada is getting “a return on all this money” spent on compensating the survivors of Indigenous boarding schools—an interview that aired on the same day that Harper was due to publicly apologize for the boarding schools.

Such missteps did not hinder Poilevar’s career. Harper brought him into the cabinet in 2013, making him Minister of State for Democratic Reform. In this role, Poivre introduced controversial Electoral Fairness Act, which had to be amended when critics said it would compromise Canadian democracy.

Poialivre was then appointed Minister of Employment and Social Development in early 2015, gaining additional managerial experience.

The moderate message of Jean Charest did not find a response

“Poillièvre deserves more credit than [leadership rivals] Roman Baber, Leslyn Lewis… because he is a senior former cabinet minister and seems more conservative than Jean Charest, who literally advocated being moderate,” said Randy Besco, a political science professor at the University of Toronto.

“Typically, the candidate who is more conservative and credible wins.”

Political observers point out that Erin O’Toole lost control of the conservative leadership after running for it seeking social conservative votes. moved downtown during federal elections and ended up showing nothing.

Boucher said O’Toole’s dismissal and his reasons presented the race to replace him as looking for a candidate against O’Toole—a race in which former Quebec premier Charest did not run.

“The reason conservatives really love Poilivre is because he hasn’t changed a single bit since he first ran,” Boucher said. “He has clear values. He doesn’t switch between options and he’s not O’Toole.”

Experts say that – in addition to a moderate message immediately after O’Toole attempted the same thing and failed – Charest was also suffering from voter fatigue. Although he is experienced – he led the federal Progressive Conservatives, served in the cabinet of Brian Mulroney and was the prime minister of Quebec – people may have grown tired of him.

“He is not yesterday’s man. He’s the day before yesterday,” said Barry Cooper, professor of political science at the University of Calgary.

“He’s a very pleasant, charming man,” Cooper said, adding that the Charest-led Conservative Party would have experienced “a significant decline in support … definitely in Alberta and Saskatchewan and possibly British Columbia, though that’s a little hard to predict.” “

Boucher said that Charest’s moderate Progressive Conservative message did not resonate in the West, and the prevailing view west of Manitoba was that the Conservatives lost the last election because O’Toole was not conservative enough, a problem that Charest could not solve.

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (left) and former Prime Minister of Quebec Jean Charest in Quebec City in 2007. (Canadian press)

“I was a little surprised that Charest had run away at all,” Cochrane said. “It appears that the Progressive Conservative candidate cannot run in this election.

“In a way, it is commendable that he ran to give this part of the party a strong voice in the leadership election. But I would be very surprised if he really believed he had a chance.” [of] win it from the start.”

Poilevre won by promoting a very different populist message. He has stoked public discontent with institutions like the Bank of Canada, accusing it of not acting fast enough to curb inflation, the Liberal government’s response to that inflation, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of vaccine mandates to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also supported cryptocurrencies and has stated on several occasions that ministers from the Poillivre government will not be allowed to attend meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The anti-elite message of Poilivre

Every January, the WEF holds a conference in Davos where business leaders and policy makers from around the world gather to exchange ideas.

Some Conservative MPs have been accused of spreading anti-WEF conspiracy theories claiming that the WEF is in fact a cabal of global elites planning to remake society, eliminate private property and install an authoritarian global government.

The same opinion was shared by many participants in the truckers’ protests – Poillèvre did not go that far. He portrays the WEF as a gathering of elites and billionaires and says politicians should be focused on the needs of Canadians, not clink glasses with the powers that be in a posh ski resort.

Now that he has won the lead with that anti-elite, populist message, some of his critics say he will have to soften his tone if he is to succeed in the next federal election outside the party’s Western base. Others are not so sure that he will do it.

“Polivé’s message of economic grievances actually goes a lot further than people think,” Boucher said. “I don’t think it will be of interest only to conservatives. I think some on the left will really buy into this anti-elitist message.”

Poilivre can attract disgruntled left-wing voters, Boucher said, focusing the general election campaign “on the idea that the reason there is inflation, the reason you can’t pay for groceries, and the inflation rate is going up. , the reason you are less well off is because of the elites.”