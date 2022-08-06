New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of many men who played James Bond Celebrating his long-time romance with his own leading lady.

Pierce Brosnan, 69, shared a photo on Friday with his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, 58, from their wedding day 21 years ago.

He wrote of his wedding night, “We danced that night and still dance today.”

Sharing the same photo, she wrote, “Happy anniversary my love.”

Pierce Brosnan says he won’t play James Bond again: ‘That’s someone else’s job’

A couple, who They share two sons togetherBrosnan has built a strong foundation after suffering many severe losses in his life.

He is credited with Keeley Giving him strength After his first wife and daughter both died of ovarian cancer.

Brosnan was married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 aged 43.

Harris with his daughter, Charlotte, Tragically passed away in 2013.

A family man with five children and three grandchildren, He told about his condition in the past“I don’t see the glass as half full, trust me.”

The Hollywood star met his journalist wife in 1984 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They got married in 2001 in Ballintubber Abbey, Ireland.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Brosnan often shares photos of his wife on his social platforms and marks April 8 as the day they met.

Later on

Image 1 of 4

previous

Later on

Image 2 of 4

previous

Later on

Image 3 of 4

previous

Image 4 of 4

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Irish actor has several new movies lined up, including “Fast Charlie.” The late James Conn and “Black Adam” with Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis.