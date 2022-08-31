New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Eddie Murphy is back in business, reprising his role as Axel Foley in the “Beverly Hills Cop” series.

The popular 1984 film, in which Murphy played a Detroit-based cop who infiltrates Beverly Hills to solve his friend’s murder, saw two sequels in 1987 and 1994.

Blink and you’ll be transported back to the ’80s, as Murphy was photographed on the set of “BHC” wearing an almost identical Detroit Lions letterman jacket — his character’s signature look.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film will be available on Netflix, with Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylor Paige are also set to star in the Netflix film, according to Deadline.

“Beverly Hills Cop” isn’t the only project where Murphy revisits an old character. Just last year, the highly anticipated follow-up to “Coming to America” ​​was released, where Murphy returned to his roles as Prince Akeem and Randy Watson.

The 61-year-old actor has been more particular with his projects over the past few decades as his family has expanded. Last year, the Oscar-nominated actor was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the NAACP Image Awards.