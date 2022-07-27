Phyo Zeya Thaw, Burmese pro-democracy rapper, 41, executed

Near the end of the first round of the military’s heavy-handed rule, in the early 2000s, he led one of Myanmar’s first hip-hop groups and co-founded Generation Wave, a collective of rappers, activists and other young people who used music as a vehicle for dissent.

“With hip-hop, we can express ourselves without fear,” Mr. Fio Zeya Tou said in a 2011 interview, shortly after he was released from his first prison sentence. “Music can make us brave.”

As the ruling generals began to open up the country and allow members of the long-oppressed National League for Democracy to run for parliament in the 2012 by-election, Mr. Fio Zeya Tou reinvented himself as a politician by changing his baggy hip-hop outfits. for the modest shirt and sarong of the political class. His lopsided baseball cap gave way to a neat haircut worthy of an economic manager.

He won a seat in parliament from the NLD, the party of democracy leader Do Aung San Suu Kyi.

He was a rare young face in a political party whose stalwarts had grown old fighting the military generals who had ruled Myanmar for almost five decades, a period of international isolation and destruction.

“I was just an activist who rebelled against injustice,” Mr. Fio Zeya Tou said shortly after his election victory. “When I was in prison, I seriously thought about what I want. I wanted to end injustice, so I joined the NLD.”

He bonded with Mrs. Aung San Suu Kyi, traveling with her abroad and comforting her often cranky dog.