About 1,000 illegal immigrants have left and are living on the streets of El Paso, Texas, posing a public safety challenge, a local official said.

Processing centers and shelters have reached capacity, allowing the Border Patrol to evacuate a record number of migrants — mostly Venezuelans.

Photos show migrants setting up tents and sleeping bags on the streets of El Paso.

“Day to day, we don’t know how many migrants will be released, and that includes urinating and defecating in public, littering, pitching tents on sidewalks, and beating hands and feet,” the El Paso Police Department said. Spokesman Sergeant Enrique Carrillo.

The El Paso Police Department is working with various departments in the city to reduce the problem.

An average of 1,300 immigrants enter the El Paso sector of the U.S. border illegally every day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.