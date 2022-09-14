NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    The Life Guards, top left, and the Blues and Royals, top right, Household Cavalry units and the Household Division Foot Guards prepare at Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo by AP)

  • Artillerymen in black uniforms walk alongside the carriage
    Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery march from Wellington Barracks to Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall ahead of the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. (AP via Ben Birchall/Pool)

  • Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walk in line in the Queen's procession
    Britain’s King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Poole)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin with flowers on top and a purple velvet crown on a cushion
    The Grenadier Guards surround the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • King Charles III and Princess Anne wore military uniforms
    Britain’s King Charles III, left, and Princess Anne follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • Guards in red uniforms stand around Queen Elizabeth's coffin
    Members of the Grenadier Guards, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and other armed forces surround Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • King Charles III and Prince William march behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in military uniform
    Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo by AP)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin is followed by senior royals and guards
    Senior members of the British royal family follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

  • William and Harry stand side by side during the Queen's coffin procession
    Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Poole)

  • King Charles, dressed in military uniform, follows the rear guards and the Queen's coffin
    King Charles follows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin is carried into a darkened building by guards in red uniforms
    Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried into Westminster Hall to lie in state. (AP via Dan Kitwood/Pool)

  • Aerial shot of Queen Elizabeth's coffin procession at Westminster Hall
    The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament as she lies in state. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP via Toby Melville/Pool)

  • Black-clad royals at Westminster Hall
    King Charles Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Tim Lawrence, Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice will be seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the first watch. Queen Elizabeth II begins their duties during a lie in state. (AP via Dan Kitwood/Pool)

  • Queen Elizabeth's coffin is placed in Westminster Hall with the choir behind the coffin
    Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is kept in Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Poole)

  • Kate, William, Harry and Meghan look solemn as they leave Westminster Hall
    Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Poole)

  • Charles and Camilla wore black as they left Westminster Hall
    King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Poole)

  • Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edward Mapelli, dressed in black at Westminster Hall
    Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin lays in Westminster Hall for Lying-in State. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP)

  • British PM Liz Truss wears a black hat during the Queen's coffin procession
    British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks as the procession carrying Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives at Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)