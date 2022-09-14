Entertainment PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth is taken from Buckingham Palace to... Entertainment PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth is taken from Buckingham Palace to sleep in Westminster Hall By printveela editor - September 14, 2022 13 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 18 The Life Guards, top left, and the Blues and Royals, top right, Household Cavalry units and the Household Division Foot Guards prepare at Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo by AP) previous Later on Image 2 of 18 Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery march from Wellington Barracks to Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall ahead of the ceremonial procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin. (AP via Ben Birchall/Pool) previous Later on Image 3 of 18 Britain’s King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Poole) previous Later on Image 4 of 18 The Grenadier Guards surround the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) previous Later on Image 5 of 18 Britain’s King Charles III, left, and Princess Anne follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) previous Later on Image 6 of 18 Members of the Grenadier Guards, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery and other armed forces surround Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) previous Later on Image 7 of 18 Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo by AP) previous Later on Image 8 of 18 Senior members of the British royal family follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) previous Later on Image 9 of 18 Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry follow Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Poole) previous Later on Image 10 of 18 King Charles follows Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali) previous Later on Image 11 of 18 Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried into Westminster Hall to lie in state. (AP via Dan Kitwood/Pool) previous Later on Image 12 of 18 The coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has moved from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament as she lies in state. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP via Toby Melville/Pool) previous Later on Image 13 of 18 King Charles Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Tim Lawrence, Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice will be seen inside the Palace of Westminster as the first watch. Queen Elizabeth II begins their duties during a lie in state. (AP via Dan Kitwood/Pool) previous Later on Image 14 of 18 Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is kept in Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Poole) previous Later on Image 15 of 18 Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Poole) previous Later on Image 16 of 18 King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort leave Westminster Hall. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Poole) previous Later on Image 17 of 18 Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin lays in Westminster Hall for Lying-in State. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin lays in Westminster Hall for Lying-in State. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks as the procession carrying Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday September 19. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 19, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC) Police enforce an injunction against anti-vaccination protesters near 