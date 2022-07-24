New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

He’s back — the possessed, murderous doll that terrorized moviegoers from the 1988 hit “Child’s Play” is now roaming the streets of an Alabama neighborhood as photos of a “real-life Chucky” have gone viral.

The human Chucky seen in photos standing on the side of the road in a residential neighborhood in Pinson, Alabama, waiting for cars to pass, was actually a 5-year-old boy named Jackson, who brought fear and laughter to people in his community. .

“Dear parents of the kid in the Chucky outfit from Pinson,” Kendra Walden, a resident who witnessed the boy, wrote on Facebook, “get your kid. I almost had a heart attack.”

“We took some pictures of it,” she added. “We thought it was a lot of fun.”

And, she wasn’t the only one enjoying the faux horror as the photos she posted received over 15K comments and 103K shares.

“Can you imagine seeing this in person?” One user responded.

“It’s terrifying at the same time as brilliant,” said another.

Jackson’s mother, Brittany Reed, told WDHN that Jackson was Chucky for Halloween and often wore his costume around the house and around the community.

“It’s just how his personality is,” Reed said. “He wears different outfits throughout the week. He likes to make people laugh.”

Reed said she was first alerted to the viral photos when she was at work and a co-worker showed them to her, showing her son dressed as Chucky next door. will be do

Then she noticed was Her son in photos.

“I zoomed in and said, ‘Oh my goodness,’ that’s my child,” she told the outlet. Reid then contacted her mother, who was watching Jackson. Her mother admits to helping him dress, so he can operate his neighborhood watch.

The response has been overwhelming, Reid said, with mostly positive comments, some negative reactions and a few birthday and event invitations.

Jackson, whose family is said to be “Facebook famous,” has politely declined the invitations but said he will continue to scare people in his community.

The character Chucky made his film debut in 1988 before appearing in several feature films. He made a cameo plea and, starting in 2021, his television show will have a second season this fall.