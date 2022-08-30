New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The mystery of who shot and killed Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. took a step closer to being solved Monday night.

D.C. police have released images of the juveniles believed to be involved in the attempted robbery that left Robinson injured Sunday night.

The suspects in the shooting “brandished handguns and attempted to rob” the victim, identified as Robinson, police said.

“The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without taking any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

The suspects, believed to be juveniles, are described as black males “shoulder height, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces.”

Graney’s surveillance photos show one young man in a red jacket and the other in a black jacket. Police also released a photo of the blue sedan they believe the suspects fled the scene in. A $10,000 reward has also been set for anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Commander’s Brian Robinson is recovering from the attempted robbery in ‘good spirits’

“Anyone who recognizes these individuals and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action, but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s text tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a violent crime in the District of Columbia. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible,” police said.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

Robinson was shot and killed Sunday night in an attempted robbery or carjacking in the Northeast section of Washington, DC, police said. The former Alabama standout was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We have learned that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, DC,” the team said in a statement late Sunday night. “He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Robinson posted a photo on his Instagram Stories from MedStar Washington Hospital Center in DC

“Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” he captioned the photo.