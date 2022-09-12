New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Phoenix police say a man has died after trying to run at officers with a sword in hand.

The man began swinging his sword at the gates of the Phoenix Police Department on September 10. Fox 10.

When police asked the man to drop the sword, he refused and began running toward officers. Police then shot the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman.

Baughman later died at a local hospital.

Baughman’s father arrived at the scene and tried to approach his son, but police told him to stop.

Police say no officer was injured in the incident.