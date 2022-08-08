type here...
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi misses rest of WNBA season with leg injury

By printveela editor

PHOENIX – 18-year WNBA veteran Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a right quad strain, the Phoenix Mercury announced Monday.

Taurasi injured his quad in Phoenix’s Aug. 4 game against Connecticut and has missed the Mercury’s past two games. Before her injury, she started every game of the season for Phoenix. Taurus averaged 16.7 points per game in 2022.

Diamond DeShields is likely to take Taurasi’s place in the starting lineup. DeShields has moved between the starting lineup and the bench this season, averaging 13 points per game.

To fill a roster spot, the Mercury signed Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner to a tough contract. Turner is on tough contracts with the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream this season.

Turner played 95 regular season games with the Mercury from 2017-19, averaging 5.2 points.

The Mercury are currently in the playoff hunt, sitting in eighth and final place with a 14-19 record. Phoenix plays its final three regular-season games against the 10th-ranked Minnesota Lynx, the sixth-ranked Dallas Wings and the first-ranked Chicago Sky.

