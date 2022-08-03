New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff, was ousted in 2016 by voters fed up with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, cutting into his opponent’s lead in the mayoral race of the wealthy suburb where he lived. More than two decades.

But the former Republican sheriff of Maricopa County trailed Wednesday in his bid to unseat Ginny Dickey, a Democrat who is serving a second term as mayor of Fountain Hills, on the edge of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Arpaio, who is making his third comeback attempt since being voted out as sheriff, said he was waiting to count the ballots cast at polling places on Tuesday. The race is too close to call, but he said he believes those voters will strongly support him.

“It’s going to be very close,” Arpaio predicted. “Very close.”

Dickey said he was cautiously optimistic about his chances of winning.

“I’ve been through a lot of races before it turns around,” said Dickey, who previously served on the school board and on the Fountain Hills Town Council. “I want to wait until every single vote is counted.”

Arpaio’s stakes in the mayor’s race are far lower than when he served as the top law enforcement officer for more than 4 million people. Now he is seeking a top leadership position in the community of about 24,000.

Arpaio was crushed by a Democratic challenger in 2016 after 24 years as sheriff, and the following year was convicted of contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to end traffic patrols targeting immigrants, though he was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. Trump.

Arpaio finished third in the 2018 Republican primary for a US Senate seat and second in the 2020 GOP primary in his bid to win back the sheriff’s office.

In both of those attempts, Arpaio lost the vote in Fountain Hills.

Arpaio, a skilled political fundraiser who spent more than $12 million on his 2016 sheriff’s campaign, spent $161,000 on the mayor’s race — more than six times what Dickey spent.

Dickey said when he learned Arpaio was running against him, he didn’t know how his candidacy would affect the race. She ultimately concluded that he had a fundraising advantage and notoriety, and that it didn’t change much unless she changed her campaign.

Before the federal government and courts stripped him of his immigration powers, Arpaio led 20 large-scale traffic patrols targeting immigrants and more than 80 business raids to bust people working in the United States without permission.

Although his defiant streak has played well with voters for years, Arpaio has faced fierce criticism for taking policies he knows are controversial and racking up $147 million in taxpayer-funded legal bills.

Although he bills himself as the toughest sheriff in America, his agency has blocked the investigation of more than 400 sex-crime complaints made to his office.