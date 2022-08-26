New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Police in Philadelphia are searching for two gunmen who were seen on video firing shots — and attacking three parked cars — of which one appeared to be taking photos or videos, authorities said.

No one was injured in the shooting on Aug. 18, but the Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two men who were captured opening fire on surveillance video, officials announced. Press release this week.

According to authorities, they were seen walking on Louden Street around 2 a.m. One of the suspects appeared to take video photos on a cell phone while the other man pulled out a gun, police said.

“A short time later the suspect was seen discharging a firearm several times before fleeing the scene on foot,” police said.

Investigators recovered several spent shell casings in the area and found at least three parked vehicles that had been hit by bullets.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the crime to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).