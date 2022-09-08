New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One of Philadelphia’s highest-ranking officers who once served as acting top cop abruptly resigned Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter resigned after falling out with Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Fox Philadelphia reports.

Outlaw gave Coulter the option of demotion after a dispute or disagreement over the handling of a recent shooting incident. The news comes as the city suffers from violent crime.

As of Wednesday, there were 374 murders in the city, 10 more than the same time last year, according to police data.

Coulter served as the city’s top cop from August 2019 to February 2020 after Richard Ross resigned following allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination in the department.

She started her career in the department in 1988.

Fox News has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department.