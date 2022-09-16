Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t affect their vote, citing Biden’s age and health

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman’s health if elected to the Senate and whether it would affect their vote in the midterm elections, with some vouching for President Biden’s health.

“He may not be mentally healthy, but he looks healthy,” said Devon, from Philadelphia.

“Look at Joe Biden. He’s a big guy,” he added. “You know he has health issues and he’s still able to run the country.”

But Kevin, who lives in Philadelphia, said he is concerned about Fetterman’s health and campaign engagement.

As the Pennsylvania election heated up, the media focused more on Fetterman’s health

“You can’t run for office telling people you’re fine if you’re not fine,” Kevin said. “If anything appears he should provide some kind of documentation that he has a clean bill of health.”

Fetterman, serving as Pennsylvania’s 34th lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke in May, undergoing surgery on May 17 — the day Pennsylvania voters chose him as the Democratic nominee for Senate. Fetterman returned to the campaign trail in August and recently Agreed to the discussion His opponent, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, is scheduled for October 25.

“I don’t have any problems with his health, because I still think he can do his job,” said Betty, from Philadelphia. She said speech problems are to be expected after a stroke and mentioned Biden’s stammers in his speech.

Dr. OZ Doubles Down In Pennsylvania Senate Battle, Fetterman Fears Debating Or Lying About Health

Lorrell, who lives in Philadelphia, said she is less concerned about Fetterman’s health than about Biden and older leaders.

Joe Biden became the oldest president Elected to office anytime after winning in 2020, he will turn 80 in November. Some congressional leaders in the legislative branch are even older, including Senator Dianne Feinstein, 88, who is reported to be showing signs of memory loss.

“We have older people who have had other serious health issues that have certainly been a concern, but they’re doing just fine,” Lorrell said.

In the 2020 presidential election, Philadelphia, a heavily left-leaning city, was crucial to Joe Biden winning Pennsylvania. Yet Fetterman only leads Oz, 52% to 47%, in the statewide Pennsylvania Senate race, according to The latest CBS News poll.

News of the 2022 midterm elections in November in the race for Republicans and Democrats

“He seems to be on the mend,” said Will, of Pennsylvania. “I believe what he’s telling us.”

“Even if it takes him a little bit while he’s in the Senate, he’s the best option for him to come back,” he said.