New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A Philadelphia triple shooting that killed a 19-year-old Popeyes restaurant employee was sparked by an argument over a girl, a report says.

According to Fox29 Philadelphia , police who responded to the incident Monday night after the restaurant closed on the city’s north side, and two other employees also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Currently, their condition is said to be stable.

Law enforcement sources told the station that an argument over a girl led to the shooting, and that investigators believe the victims knew their attackers and may have worked with them in the past.

Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available. The Philadelphia Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

Triple shooting leaves 1 Pope’s employee dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia

The shooting victims were initially found by police in a Honda Civic riddled with bullet holes.

A fight ends at a Philadelphia wedding cut short, with another guest shot and killed, police say

The Popeye’s parking lot where they were shot is five blocks away, where officers found about 50 bullet shells.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The 19-year-old employee who died was shot multiple times in the head, police told Fox29 Philadelphia.

A law enforcement source also said surveillance footage from the store was seized as part of the investigation.

Fox News’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.