New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Ellen Greenberg, a 27-year-old teacher from Philadelphia, was found covered in bruises and murdered in her apartment during a blizzard a decade ago.

The scene was staged and there was evidence that her body had been moved – including that dried blood would have flowed from her face if she had died in the position she was found, according to the family’s private investigator. But the administration decided that it was suicide.

Greenberg’s fiance, Samuel Goldberg, told investigators he came home on Jan. 26, 2011, kicked in the locked door of their apartment and found her dead, lying “supine” in front of a kitchen cabinet with a knife stuck in her chest, according to court documents.

Despite the bloodied crime scene and the stab wounds to the back of her skull, investigators found “no evidence of a struggle anywhere in the kitchen area or in the apartment.”

‘Teacher’s Pet’ Case Convicted of Wife’s 1982 Murder After True Crime Podcast Sheds New Light on Cold Case

A former pathologist at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Philadelphia, Dr. Marlon Osborne initially ruled the death a homicide, based on the injuries, then backtracked and revised the manner of death after consulting with city police. The Greenberg Family.

Experts with years of experience in homicide investigations and forensic pathology told Fox News Digital that the evidence suggests homicide, not suicide.

When asked about evidence supporting the determination of suicide, Philadelphia police declined to comment to the outside agency handling the case.

“This investigation is being handled by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, please contact them,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

‘Teacher Death Mystery’: Nancy Grace Investigates the Mysterious Suicide of a Philadelphia Bride

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the case externally after years of activism by Greenberg’s family and reluctance to intervene on the part of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who referred the case. Chester Prob.

Tom Brennan, a former state police trooper of 25 years and a private investigator hired by the family nearly a decade ago, told Fox News Digital that through witnesses in the civil case, the family discovered last year that Greenberg had a 6.5-centimeter gash on her backside. Her head after her heart stopped beating.

Many forensic pathologists, Dr. Cyril Veach, along with the country’s leading experts in the field, Dr. Osborne reviewed the findings over the years and found the circumstances “strongly suspicious of murder”.

Gabby Petito autopsy: Forensic pathologist calls ‘very disappointing’ lack of information from coroner

Suicide is “highly, highly unlikely” in Greenberg’s case, Wecht told Fox News Digital Tuesday, adding that he was “pleased” with the Chester County review.

“In all my years of experience, and all the murders and suicides I’ve done, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he added.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

A spokesman for the Chester County DA confirmed that the office had assigned an investigator and prosecutor to review the case but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Greenberg suffered 20 stab wounds, including 10 on her back, and a pathologist determined that numerous wounds were inflicted at different times.

“The manner of death could not have been suicide,” Joe Podraza, a Philadelphia attorney representing her parents, told Fox News Digital.

US Marshals Capture Top 15 Most Wanted Murder Suspect Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod

The evidence doesn’t add up, he said, citing testimony from one of the medical examiner’s own employees, photographs of the crime scene and the nature of Greenberg’s injuries.

“The neuropathologist … testified that the lesion in Ellen’s spinal specimen was a postmortem lesion, or a postmortem lesion, and that she had no pulse,” he said. “That was not the last wound, for if you believe that the knife was found in her chest, you have to admit that Ellen, while she was dying, somehow struck the back of her head, drew the knife. Passing out and then cutting herself in the chest. To strike — all without a pulse.”

Greenberg’s parents, Dr. Josh Greenberg and Sandy Greenberg told Fox News Digital that after more than a decade of outside experts re-examining their daughter’s case, they believe the evidence does not support suicide. She had defensive wounds on her wrists that were not revealed in the original autopsy, her body had been moved, and her left hand was holding a knife to her chest – even though she was right-handed. Evidence also suggested she suffered two separate stab wounds, he said, but only one was absorbed in her chest.

And according to a former building manager’s statement given by Brennan, the family’s private investigator, a crime scene cleanup crew came and washed the apartment — before forensic investigators had a chance to look at it.

“We have never accused anyone of murdering our daughter,” Dr. Greenberg told Fox News Digital. “We have asked for the cause and case to be changed to unsolved or homicide. We want a fair investigation with an impartial prosecutor.”

Top-naked Minnesota lawyer beats ex-wife in front of terrified children: Criminal complaint

During testimony in 2021 as part of a civil lawsuit filed over Greenberg’s suicide, former medical examiner Dr. Sam Gulino testified that he was told by the pathologist in his office who handled Greenberg’s case, Dr. No complaints received about Marlon Osbourne.

But according to Brennan, department records show that Osborne was named in at least three reprimands. In one, his supervisor, Dr. Gary Collins pointed out “serious and dangerous errors” in Osborne’s autopsy work, including, among other mistakes, missing signs of manual strangulation on the victim, who was clearly strangled in the photographs.

“Dr. Osborne, these major inconsistencies show a clear lack of concern for your work,” Collins wrote.

OnlyFan Model Courtney Clenny Wants Evidence In Murder Covert

Osborne has since moved to Florida, where he works for the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office. He did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Dr. Wayne Ross, another expert in forensics and neuropathology, who re-examined Greenberg’s death at Brennan’s behest, has argued that the facts support a homicide designation and that Osborne’s autopsy missed obvious signs of manual strangulation other than a stab wound. and other injuries.

“The constellation of visual findings is inconsistent with suicide,” he wrote. “Visual inference consistent with being staged.”

One of the more controversial pieces of evidence was the door lock in Greenberg’s apartment. The photos show a metal door with a slinging latch over a regular exterior door lock. The latch is shown with minor damage — but still attached in a way that makes it unlikely that anyone could kick the locked door in, experts told Fox News Digital.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“There’s no way they could have gotten into that apartment,” said Pat Diaz, who worked as a Miami-Dade homicide detective for 26 years before becoming a private investigator. “Left side lock will fit. Guaranteed.”

He also expressed the possibility of visible damage near the bottom handle.

It was not suicide, he said. “Usually someone’s angry when you get stabbed that much. Someone was angry.”