The wife of former South Carolina standout quarterback Phil Petty put an end to speculation about the cause of his death in a social media post Monday.

South Carolina announced last week that Petty had died at the age of 43. He played for South Carolina from 1999 to 2001 and led the team to two bowl victories during his college career.

His wife Morgan wrote in a Facebook post to clarify the circumstances behind her husband’s death. The State reported that he had battled an illness for some time before his death. He thanked those who sent messages of support to him and his family.

“To all of our friends, family and Phil Petty’s biggest supporters. I know there has been a lot of speculation in the news outlets about the cause of my husband’s death. Not one person reached out to ask and these reporters ran. Not on what they believed or what anyone told them. Phil was hospitalized for internal bleeding and hemorrhaging. Moved,” she wrote.

“In my life, this is true of how I lost the love of my father to our children. I am asking for many prayers to get us through these difficult days, weeks, months and years. God bless all of you who have shown so much love and support and who have shared so many stories in his honor.”

On Saturday, she paid an emotional tribute to her husband and announced a scholarship fund in his name.

“To honor you and your legacy and I want to start the Phil Petty Scholarship Foundation. I will make sure Phil Petty’s legacy lives on and continues,” she wrote in part.

“I love you always and forever P2 and there will never be a day that goes by that you won’t be by my side and in my heart. Love you back to the moon and dust. Until I feel your soft arms around me.”

Petty took over as South Carolina’s starting quarterback in 2000 – a year after the Lou Holtz-led squad went 0-11. He led the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record in 2000 and a 9-3 record in 2001.

South Carolina won the Outback Bowl in two seasons as a starter. At the time, it was their first bowl appearance since 1994 and the first time they had made a bowl game in consecutive seasons since 1987 and 1988.

Petty had 5,656 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes in four seasons with the Gamecocks. He spent one season in the NFL as a backup for the Tennessee Titans before moving into coaching.

He spent several years coaching in the collegiate and high school ranks. The football staff at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, South Carolina is named after him.

