Former South Carolina star quarterback Phil Petty, who led the Gamecocks to two bowl victories during his collegiate career, has died, the university announced Thursday. He is 43 years old.

Petty played for South Carolina from 1999 to 2001. He had battled a short illness before his death, The State reported.

“Phil Petty epitomizes what a Gamecock truly is. A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a wonderful person off the field, and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful father and husband. His wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many My prayers go out to many friends,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a news release.

Petty took over as South Carolina’s starting quarterback in 2000 – a year after the Lou Holtz-led squad went 0-11. He led the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record in 2000 and a 9-3 record in 2001.

South Carolina won the Outback Bowl in both seasons with Petty as the starter. At the time, it was their first bowl appearance since 1994 and the first time they had made a bowl game in consecutive seasons since 1987 and 1988.

Petty had 5,656 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes in four seasons with the Gamecocks. He spent one season in the NFL as a backup for the Tennessee Titans before moving into coaching.

He spent several years coaching in the collegiate and high school ranks. The football staff at Gray Collegiate Academy in Columbia, SC is named after him

On Saturday, Patty’s wife wrote an emotional tribute to him on Facebook. Morgan Petti also announced a scholarship fund named after the late quarterback to the state.

“To honor you and your legacy and I want to start the Phil Petty Scholarship Foundation. I will make sure Phil Petty’s legacy lives on and continues,” she wrote in part.

“I love you always and forever P2 and there will never be a day that goes by that you won’t be by my side and in my heart. Love you back to the moon and dust. Until I feel your soft arms around me.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.