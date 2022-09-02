New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Phil Mickelson may no longer be part of the PGA Tour’s future, but the six-time major winner is happy to hear from top players following news that the Tour will make big changes for the 2023 season.

Mickelson, who made the jump LIV Golf Invitational Series Earlier this year, LIV said in a recent interview that it had caused “major disruption to the sport of golf” while creating “truly unique opportunities for players and fans.”

That “interruption” led Changes on the PGA Tour , The PGA Tour announced in August that players with a tour card would commit to playing in 20 events a year, including 12 elevated events with $20 million purses and the top 20 players, among other changes.

“Well, they’re getting a lot for it,” Mickelson told Sports Illustrated when asked about the changes. “So I’m very happy that the top players are being heard and their input is being valued. And that those events are happening.”

Bubba Watson is likely to lose the Masters in a peaceful live golf affiliation

Mickelson said he has had several conversations with PGA Tour leaders over the years about making similar changes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“My conversations with (former PGA Tour commissioner Tim) Finchem 15, 18 years ago — up until a year ago (with commissioner Jay Monahan) — are pretty well documented,” Mickelson said. “So I probably don’t need to go into every detail. But some of the similarities are interesting.”

LIV Golf’s newest member on backlash for leaving PGA Tour: ‘I hate being hated’

Mickelson was one of the first golfers to make the jump to LIV. Finding himself in hot water In an interview with “Fire Pit Collective” in February he said the Saudi-backed tour gave him “leverage” on the PGA Tour.

Mickelson lost multiple sponsors after the interview, including longtime sponsor KPMG.

“I would have been a lot different. Absolutely,” Mickelson told SI. “I have my faults. I keep working on them. Use them as a learning experience. Keep working on myself. Try to improve in many ways.

Golf legend Gary Player rips Live Golf, Cameron Smith: ‘They don’t have the confidence they can be winners’

“I believe things work themselves out. And I’m very happy with the top players having their voice and what they bring to the table and how they run the game of golf. I do. I like to do things differently, but I’m fine with the way things are going on both sides. I am very happy.

Mickelson says he’s “incredibly grateful” for the 30 years he’s spent on the PGA Tour, as he now turns his attention to LIV Golf.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve said before that I’m moving on, but I might add that I’m very grateful to the PGA Tour,” Mickelson said. “The 30 years I’ve spent on the Tour. The opportunities it’s given me, (my wife) Amy, my family. I appreciate the PGA Tour so much. I’ve moved on. I’m going in a different direction and really trying to help LIV take golf where it can go. It’s world class. It provides an opportunity to take golf globally.”