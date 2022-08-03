New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The ongoing battle between the long-established PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League It was finally beyond words.

Six times Majors champion Phil Mickelson Eleven other golfers have joined the PGA Tour in filing an antitrust lawsuit over the indefinite suspension of members who defected to a rival circuit over the past few months, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

In addition to the complaint, three other golfers — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — are all filed for a temporary injunction Arguing that they qualified before joining LIV Golf, to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs next week.

DOJ launches antitrust probe into PGA Tour’s handling of LIV Golf’s emergence: report

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued a memo in June stating that anyone who competes in LIV golf events is ineligible to compete in Tour-sponsored events and the Presidents Cup.

“These players made their choice for their own financial-based reasons. But they cannot demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platforms as you. That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You did it when you fulfilled your dream of earning a PGA Tour card. A distinct choice is to abide by the tournament rules you agreed to and — more importantly — compete as part of the preeminent organization in the world of professional golf,” the memo read.

The Tour issued another memo last month clarifying the release of the qualifying points list for the FedEx Cup that eliminated those players. Stopped by tour – Not those who have resigned from membership.

“In a June memo to the Tour’s membership, Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that players suspended for competing in unauthorized events will not adversely affect members’ eligibility for tournaments or their status in the tournament. Consistent with that statement, the Policy Board approved the creation of a list of FedEx Cup playoffs and qualifying points that will not include suspended players. ” the memo read.

The secondary list does not replace the official FedEx Cup standings.

According to the report, the lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California alleges that through its disciplinary actions, the PGA Tour is harming the careers of those players.

“The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to harm players and preempt the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades.”

An earlier report from the Wall Street Journal revealed last month that the Justice Department had already opened an investigation into Tour’s actions.