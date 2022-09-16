New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson May Back Out of Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA Tour

Mickelson was one of the original LIV golfers who sued the PGA Tour in August, saying its indefinite suspensions were aimed at damaging careers.

LIV Golf joined the lawsuit, so Mickelson is reconsidering.

“I haven’t done anything yet, but now that LIV is involved, I don’t have to be a part of it,” Mickelson told reporters at LIV’s latest tournament at Rich Harvest Farms near Chicago, via the New York Post .

“That’s where I am right now. I don’t know what I’m really going to do. The only reason I’m in it is compensation, which I don’t really want or need.”

LIV Golf alleges that the PGA Tour’s restrictions have forced it to raise its costs to sign players and have kept others from recruiting for fear of punishment. It also said the Tour had to delay the launch of LIV Golf to 2022, forcing it to play a shorter schedule in its first year.

Mickelson’s departure from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf was one of the moves that sparked a rift between the organizations. As other golfers followed suit, the PGA Tour LIV suspended those who left for golf indefinitely.

It even went as far as canceling the Players Championship incentives at TPC Sawgrass for world No. 2 Cameron Smith, who moved to LIV golf.

LIV CEO Greg Norman recently said the PGA Tour “thanks” his organization for forcing the PGA to make significant changes to its tournaments.

“Since the LIVs have been available, the PGA Tour has grown,” Norman told ESPN Chicago. “They would never have made it without competition. Competition is the best in any sport.”

The changes on the PGA Tour have top players committed to a 20-tournament schedule with major financial incentives. Four additional tournaments will offer $20 million or more in addition to the tournaments already running. The top players will also be determined by the new Player Impact program, which will double player money to $100 million.

“Tour players should be thankful for LIV,” Norman said.

Mickelson is the fifth player to drop out of contention, joining Abraham Unser, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez and Jason Kocrac.